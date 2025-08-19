Dulac: LS Christian Kuntz Out ‘A Couple Weeks,’ Could Return Week One

The timeline on LS Christian Kuntz has shifted a lot over the last 24 hours. But it appears he’s avoided a serious injury and could return for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Echoing what Mike Tomlin told reporters yesterday, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac reports that Kuntz fractured his sternum but could get cleared for the Sept. 7 season opener.

LS Christian Kuntz has a sternum fracture and is out a couple weeks. Could conceivably return for season opener in NY — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 19, 2025

Beat writer Mark Kaboly first reported Kuntz suffered a broken sternum but that the injury would keep him out several weeks to months, implying he wouldn’t be available to begin the season. Hours later, Tomlin called it a “short-term” injury though he didn’t place a timetable on Kuntz’s return.

The injury occurred as Kuntz covered a punt during the first half of the Steelers’ preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Falling hard to the ground in an attempt to make a tackle, he immediately clutched his chest and walked off the field. Examined by trainers and taken to the locker room, he did not return. That left defensive lineman Logan Lee to finish the game as the Steelers’ emergency snapper. Lee, who snapped in high school and has worked at it on the side at Steelers training camp, did an admirable job.

Still, Pittsburgh brought in additional help, signing veteran snapper Jake McQuaid yesterday. A two-time Pro Bowler with nearly 200 NFL games under his belt, he’ll snap in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers and serve as a Plan B should Kuntz be unable to play against the Jets.

Kuntz has served as the Steelers’ long snapper since 2021 and has yet to miss a game. A local product who began playing outside linebacker before making the full-time NFL switch to snapper, Kuntz has recorded nine tackles in 68 career games.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have to release an injury report until Week 1, meaning there may not be clarity on Kuntz’s status until then. A trip to injured reserve seems unlikely and the team could cut McQuaid and sign him to the practice squad, ready to be elevated if needed for Sept. 7.

Kuntz hosts a weekly podcast and could give the most straightforward answer of all during his next show.