Dulac: Gabe Davis Has Medical Follow-Up With Steelers Today, Visit With Bills Tomorrow (Update)

UPDATE, 9:36 a.m.: The Buffalo Bills are reportedly signing a wide receiver ahead of Gabe Davis’ reported visit set for Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing wide receiver Grant DuBose.

DuBose previously spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins, and has played in three career games.

Former Dolphins and Packers wide receiver Grant DuBose is signing with the Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2025

Our original story is below.

Adam Schefter reported yesterday that WR Gabe Davis was en route to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers for the second time this offseason. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac is now reporting the purpose of that visit, and Davis’ plans after his stop in Pittsburgh.

According to Dulac on X, the Steelers are re-checking his medicals and that Davis has a subsequent meeting with his former team, the Buffalo Bills, on Wednesday.

“WR Gabe Davis having a medical follow-up with Steelers today. Visiting his former team, Buffalo, tomorrow. Steelers had medical concerns when Davis visited previous time,” Dulac wrote.

WR Gabe Davis having a medical follow-up with Steelers today. Visiting his former team, Buffalo, tomorrow. Steelers had medical concerns when Davis visited previous time. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 19, 2025

His initial visit was in early June, but reports quickly surfaced that he wasn’t fully healthy or ready to sign. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler did report at the time that Davis “really enjoyed” his visit with the Steelers and was open to signing with them down the road if the opportunity was still there.

It appears that opportunity is still alive as he meets with the team today. It will ultimately come down to how healthy he is. I doubt the Steelers want to get into a situation where they have to carve out a spot for him on the 53-man roster so they can stash him on IR. He would need to be basically ready to go right now.

He suffered a knee injury in November of last year that lingered deep into the offseason. Davis has shared multiple videos of himself working out, which indicates he is much closer to 100 percent than he was in June.

This comes on the heels of Calvin Austin III finally getting back in a helmet at Monday’s practice. He didn’t indicate a timeline for his full return, but it seems like he would only miss a game or two in the regular season at worst. If signed, Davis would bump somebody like Scotty Miller or Robert Woods off the 53-man roster.

If he leaves Pittsburgh without a contract, the Steelers may not have another chance to sign him as he visits with the Bills tomorrow.