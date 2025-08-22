Dulac: Derrick Harmon Out 4-6 Weeks, ‘Not Expected’ To Land On IR

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DL Derrick Harmon will miss several weeks with a sprained MCL suffered last night. However, according to the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Harmon won’t spend his first NFL weeks on injured reserve. In a Friday evening tweet, Dulac indicated Harmon would not be placed on injured reserve, a move that would keep him out at least the first month of the season. And given the Steelers’ Week Five bye, it makes for a Week Six debut at the earliest.

An MRI confirmed Derrick Harmon has an MCL sprain that could keep him out 4-6 weeks, per sources. But, because there are 16 days from the time of injury till the Sept. 7 opener, it is conceivable Harmon could miss only a couple games. He is not expected to be placed on IR. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 22, 2025

Harmon suffered the injury late in the first half during Thursday’s preseason finale. His right knee twisted while engaged in the block of a Carolina Panthers’ offensive lineman, falling to the ground. Harmon was taken off the field on a cart with the emotions of someone who suffered a season-threatening injury. But additional evaluation determined Harmon suffered only a sprain and not an ACL tear. By the fourth quarter, he reportedly walked across the field to rejoin teammates on the sideline, smiling between DL Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt.

Post-game, Mike Tomlin confirmed it was a sprain. Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it was an MCL sprain that would keep Harmon out roughly one month. Rapoport and other media members floated injured reserve as a possibility. However, Dulac’s report indicates Harmon will merely be inactive to begin the regular season.

NFL rules allow teams to place two players on injured reserve-to-return during Tuesday’s cutdowns, while up to eight players can return from injured reserve in a given year. If Dulac’s reporting is true, Harmon will avoid being placed there. Other possible IR-return candidates include OT Calvin Anderson, QB Will Howard and CB Cory Trice Jr.

While Harmon has avoided a worst-case scenario, the Steelers will have to replace his snaps for at least a few weeks. Rookie Yahya Black figures to see an increase in playing time after a strong training camp and preseason, picking up two sacks yesterday. Veterans Daniel Ekuale and Isaiahh Loudermilk will also be in the mix for additional reps while Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton will see the bulk of the defensive line work.

Pittsburgh opens up the season Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.