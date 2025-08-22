Dulac: Derrick Harmon Expected To Be Out ‘At Least A Couple Weeks’ With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have breathed a sigh of relief that rookie DL Derrick Harmon’s knee injury is a sprain, per Mike Tomlin, but it doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing him on the field any time soon. Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Harmon will get an MRI tomorrow in Pittsburgh, and while his injury isn’t season-ending, he’s still expected to be out “at least a couple of weeks.”

No. 1 pick Derrick Harmon has a knee sprain and will have an MRI tomorrow in Pittsburgh. His injury is not season-ending but he is expected to be out at least a couple weeks, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 22, 2025

There was immediate worry among Steelers Nation when Harmon was seen on the KDKA broadcast emotional as he left the field on a cart. He later returned to the sideline and seemed to be in good spirits, but while he avoided a season-ending injury, he’s still likely to miss time.

Harmon had impressed during his preseason playing time, with a sack in Pittsburgh’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s also looked solid against the run. Losing him for game action in the regular season would be a blow to Pittsburgh’s defensive front.

While Dulac didn’t specify if the “couple weeks” meant during the regular season, which starts Sept. 7, it still sounds like it’ll be a long shot for Harmon to get ready for Week 1. That game is just 17 days away, and even on the short end of that timeline, it’s hard to see Harmon being ready to go for Week 1, especially if he misses practice time.

Harmon’s injury should test the Steelers’ defensive line depth, and it could provide an opportunity for fifth-round pick Yahya Black to try and earn a starting role along with Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton for Pittsburgh’s season opener against the New York Jets. Black was a training camp standout and had two sacks in the preseason finale. The team also has Isaiahh Loudermilk capable of playing defensive end if he makes the 53-man roster, which he should.

We’ll hear a more definitive update on Harmon in the coming days after he undergoes his MRI. For now, it’s at least good news that he seems to have avoided a severe knee injury that could end his season and potentially affect his prep for next year. It’s good to hear that Harmon will be back at some point this season, but the question of when exactly that may be still looms.