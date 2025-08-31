Do Steelers Plan To Leave Will Howard On IR All Season?

Do the Steelers plan to redshirt Will Howard and keep him on IR all season?

On Thursday, the Steelers added rookie QB Will Howard to the Reserve/Injured List, joining three others on IR with return eligibility. Unlike Cory Trice Jr., however, he doesn’t already have a return designation. In fact, the Steelers explicitly waited to move him so they didn’t have to use one of eight slots.

Pittsburgh is happy with what it has seen from Skylar Thompson, carrying him into the season as their third quarterback. He sits behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, with Howard still attending meetings while on IR. But is this how the situation will stand all season, or do they plan to bring the rookie back at some point?

My guess is the Steelers don’t know just yet, and that it depends on what other teams do. I might be the only person beating this drum, but they could still field and accept a trade offer for Thompson at some point in the season. Some team will suffer an injury and need a quarterback. Thompson might be the most available QB3 in the league, having enough talent but also with Will Howard lurking on IR.

Howard fractured the pinky on his throwing hand, but reportedly, the issue now is more about getting his shoulder into shape after going so many weeks without throwing. He can’t do a whole lot of that—officially—while on IR. He can do everything else that any rostered player can do, but he can’t practice.

A sixth-round draft pick, Will Howard was earmarked for a QB3 role from the moment he was drafted—with the assumption that Aaron Rodgers would sign. He acquitted himself well during the offseason program, showing development during training camp.

The injury completely sidetracked his season and could potentially leave Howard on IR. In theory, he could return as early as Week 6, following the Steelers’ bye week. Once he starts practicing-if he starts practicing-they have a 21-day window to activate him. But they are under no obligation to get him going at any point this season, and that’s not uncommon for rookies with no experience. I don’t think anybody expects to see Donte Kent on the practice field this year, for example.

