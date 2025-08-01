DL Breiden Fehoko Announces He’s Signing With Steelers

Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko is re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fehoko broke the news himself Friday afternoon and will serve as defensive line depth after Pittsburgh was hit by a string of injuries during Wednesday’s practice.

Fehoko spent the 2023 and part of the 2024 season on the team’s practice squad, though he never appeared in a game. During the team’s 2024 training camp, Fehoko suffered a partially torn left pec during a goal-line drill. He was released with an injury settlement and re-signed with the team later that year, spending the season on the practice squad.

Signing with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2023 season, he previously spent three seasons playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. There, he appeared in 19 games and recorded 36 tackles.

Once a burly 327-pound nose tackle, Fehoko told me in an interview shortly before training camp that he spent the offseason losing 37 pounds. Fehoko said he weighed in at roughly 285 pounds the morning we spoke. He said he had the goal of adding five pounds of good muscle to get to a playing weight of roughly 290 pounds.

During our interview, Fehoko noted he had received interest from several teams and hadn’t closed the door on a return to Pittsburgh. Despite not playing, he spoke highly of the team and praised head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Latrobe is a different beast,” Fehoko told me of what a Steelers’ training camp is like. “You have to be ready to physically condition, be ready to go, be ready to hit, be ready to tackle. Because you’re going to be prepared. Mike Tomlin will have your ass ready Week One. Preseason games or not, if you’re playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, you’ll be ready to go Week One.”

Fehoko will serve as defensive line depth after Esezi Otomewo, Dean Lowry, and Jacob Slade suffered knee injuries during Wednesday’s padded practice. None participated on Thursday. The Steelers are reportedly also signing DL Kyler Baugh.

