‘Didn’t Think Kenny Had That In Him’: Kaboly Pleasantly Surprised With Gainwell

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back room is an interesting one. One member of that backfield is Kenneth Gainwell, a veteran who’s not expected to have a massive role this season. However, he’s been impressing Steelers insider Mark Kaboly to begin the year.

“By the way, I noticed yesterday, at practice during team drills, Kenneth Gainwell is a pretty doggone good runner,” Kaboly said Wednesday on Kaboly + Mack. “He could be a nice change-of-pace type of guy. You know, third and short, up the middle, play-action guy. I saw him break off a couple runs yesterday afternoon, didn’t think Kenny had that in him. I thought he was just a catch and make-you-miss type of guy.”

Kaleb Johnson is a workhorse, and Jaylen Warren is a little more versatile. However, Gainwell is by far the most diverse player in the backfield. He can run the ball well when called upon, and is dangerous in the passing game, something the Steelers had to deal with in their loss to his Philadelphia Eagles last season.

That versatility is something he’ll need to bring to the offense this year. The running back room doesn’t have a clear leader for the first time in a few years. And there’s a lack of depth at receiver. That’s part of the reason the Steelers are experimenting with four-tight end sets and even splitting Kenneth Gainwell out wide. He’s going to have to be able to make plays in a variety of different ways to help this offense, and he’s willing to do so.

Through the first four years of his career, he hasn’t gotten too much of a chance to make an impact. Gainwell has 1,185 career rushing yards on just 4.2 carries per game. He’s also got 102 career receptions and 721 yards to show for it. He won’t be the lead back to start the season, but it seems clear that he’ll be ahead of Johnson.

With a strong beginning to the season, Gainwell can force his way into more playing time. This backfield is open for opportunity. But he didn’t get off to the best start during his first preseason action last week, running twice for two combined yards. He’s part of a running game that hasn’t impressed a ton to begin the year, which is starting to become something of a worry.

That said, Kenneth Gainwell has been turning it on in practice, according to Kaboly. Perhaps that’s a sign of an improvement in the run game. Or Gainwell is making the most of his opportunity so far in Pittsburgh. Either outcome is great for the Steelers.