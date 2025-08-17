Despite Doing ‘Fairly Well’ At Long Snapper, Logan Lee Says He’s Still ‘Definitely A Defensive Lineman’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ second preseason game of the year didn’t go how they had hoped. While wins and losses matter less, the team also experienced two injuries to key contributors early in the game. That includes Christian Kuntz, the Steelers’ long snapper. It might not be the most glamorous position in the NFL, but it’s still critical to a team’s success.

Thankfully, defensive lineman Logan Lee stepped up to replace Kuntz and performed well. Speaking on his performance, Lee sounded happy to be able to help the team.

“It’s opportunity,” Lee said Saturday via the team’s website. “It’s unfortunate for Christian [Kuntz]. I’m hoping he is alright. It sounds like he’s gonna be okay. But next man up that Coach Tomlin always talks about.

“The more you can do, and I’m just blessed the Lord gave me an opportunity and praying for Christian right now, too… I’ve never done it in a practice. So, it went fairly well…. I’m definitely a defensive lineman, but I’m blessed with the opportunity.”

Lee was a sixth-round pick by the Steelers last year, coming out of Iowa. Unfortunately, he missed his rookie year due to injury. Going into this season, the Steelers’ defensive line room is crowded, so Lee isn’t guaranteed a roster spot.

Therefore, stepping up like he did and proving his worth in other facets of the game could help increase his value. While he and Mike Tomlin both made it sound like Kuntz will be okay, there’s no official word on his injury yet. If he is set to miss an extended period of time, the Steelers will sign another long snapper, so don’t expect Lee to suddenly switch positions. Like he said, he’s a defensive lineman.

However, injuries are unpredictable in the NFL. Last year, the Steelers lost Cameron Johnston, their punter and holder, in Week 1. Chris Boswell and Scotty Miller both helped fill that void. Miller in particular was impressive, stepping up as the Steelers’ emergency holder and not missing a beat.

As Lee explained during that same video, he doesn’t get much work as a long snapper, but what little he did do paid off.

“Every day during camp, I get about four long snaps. I didn’t really do much short snapping at all.”

While the Steelers missed a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it wasn’t Lee’s fault. The snap on that play was fine. Overall, he had a good day, especially considering the circumstances. He didn’t have much of an impact on defense, but perhaps he can put together a better showing in the Steelers’ final preseason game.