Derrick Harmon: ‘Trusted In My Abilities’ More This Week Following ‘Rough’ First Preseason Game

In the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first preseason game of the year, rookie Derrick Harmon didn’t flash as much as some might’ve expected him to. As the Steelers’ first-round pick, there’s a lot of pressure on Harmon to perform. He was one of the players that fans were most excited to see last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he didn’t do much in that game, he bounced back this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Harmon sounds happier with his performance, too.

“Week 1 was kind of rough for me, but I just more trusted in my abilities in the second game,” Harmon said Saturday via the team’s YouTube channel. “Still a lot of work to do in the back end. Still a lot of work as far as me individually and the team, so ready to get back to work.”

Harmon had a much stronger showing against the Bucs, posting a tackle for loss and his first sack. While he didn’t pop much last week, this was a more encouraging game for Harmon. The Jaguars game was his first shot at actual NFL action, so it isn’t surprising that game was quiet. However, Harmon did a good job silencing some doubters this week.

He isn’t satisfied with that performance, though. During that same press conference, Harmon laid out what he’s focused on showing for the rest of the preseason.

“Just being consistent. I’ve gotta stay consistent and just get better every week. That’s my main goal right now,” Harmon said. “Keep getting better, keep getting these reps in, and like I said, just keep getting better every week.”

It’s good that Harmon is still looking to improve. While he’s only a rookie, he’s already set as a starter on the Steelers’ defense. That unit is looking to do big things this year after it ended 2024 on a sour note. Harmon is one of the Steelers’ big acquisitions that they’re hoping can help get them over the hump in the playoffs.

Alongside Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, Harmon is joining one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. That group has big expectations set for them. Only one preseason game remains, and we’ll see if Harmon can put together another solid performance.