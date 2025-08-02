Derrick Harmon ‘Trending Positively’ Toward Starting Role, Khan Says: ‘Can’t Say Enough About His Work Ethic’

Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar let the cat out of the bag early by calling first-round rookie DT Derrick Harmon the starter, but that doesn’t mean the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t going to make him earn it. According to GM Omar Khan, Harmon is well on his way to doing that.

Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller of Movin’ the Chains on SiriusXM NFL Radio asked Khan if Harmon is going to crack the starting lineup.

“Hope so. That’s what we’re here at training camp to figure out,” Khan said. “But it’s trending positively, and I can’t say enough about his work ethic and how important this is for him. And he’s plugging away.”

Harmon has been lining up with the first-team defense in 3-4 base packages. He was also in with Keeanu Benton in the nickel packages on the first day of padded practice, though that will likely go to Heyward and Benton during the season. Heyward didn’t participate in team sessions that day.

He had some battles with second-year OG Mason McCormick in offensive and defensive line one-on-ones with mixed results. He hasn’t consistently stood out during practices yet, but he did impress in the first unpadded practice with active hands and making use of his long arms in throwing lanes.

Evaluations are limited for a first day/no pads but 1st round DL Derrick Harmon seemed active day. Getting off blocks, hands up in throwing lanes. Working base LDE and rotating into nickel. Good day. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 24, 2025

It’s good to hear that Harmon’s work ethic is befitting of a first-round pick. The Steelers staked the future of their defensive line on him to learn alongside Heyward. He needs to take advantage of that opportunity while it’s available.

Surrounded by excellent players at just about every other position on defense, Harmon should have every opportunity to shine as an overlooked rookie.

With Isaiahh Loudermilk serving as his biggest competition for starting reps in base defense, Harmon has a very easy path to starting. But you want your first-round pick to make himself known as the starter rather than win the job by default.

Tonight’s Friday Night Lights practice is just the second padded practice with contact, so he will have plenty more opportunities to stand out. And the first preseason game is right around the corner, a week from Saturday.