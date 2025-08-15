Depot After Dark: Wilson And Fields Reunite, Evans And Miller, Roethlisberger Visits Practice

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 14.

WILSON AND FIELDS REUNITE

Last year, the Steelers dealt with a quarterback controversy throughout the year. They had Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, and both got time as the starter. Neither of them were particularly impressive, however. That was part of the reason why the Steelers didn’t bring either of them back this offseason.

Now, Fields and Wilson are both quarterbacks for two different teams in the same city. Fields is with the New York Jets, and Wilson is with the New York Giants. The two of them are scheduled to play in an upcoming preseason game. They had a joint practice to prepare for that, where Wilson and Fields got to reunite. They’re both in different places compared to last year, but they seem happy.

EVANS AND MILLER

Wide receiver is still one of the biggest weaknesses on the Steelers’ roster. DK Metcalf is their number one, but beyond him, their depth isn’t very proven. Scotty Miller is one veteran that’s looking to carve out a role for himself. Miller hasn’t been one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he’s got a lot of valuable experience. He even helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2020.

On Thursday, the Steelers held a joint practice with the Bucs, and Miller got to reunite with some of his former teammates. That includes Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans and Miller are two very different receivers, but they’re connected forever thanks that championship run.

ROETHLISBERGER VISITS PRACTICE

Training camp is over, but the Steelers are still practicing. Back at Acrisure Stadium, their recent joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave them a good opportunity to improve. They also had a special visitor at practice.

As Mike Tomlin shared on his Instagram, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger visited the team at practice on Thursday. Roethlisberger brought his two sons to practice, making it a fun family trip. Roethlisberger spent substantial time practicing with the Steelers, but he was there to spectate this time, not participate. Hopefully, it was an enjoyable experience.