Depot After Dark: Watt’s NFL Disrespect, Will Howard At OSU, Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 30.

T.J. WATT’S NFL DISRESPECT

The NFL shared a graphic of the AFC North’s best trio of pass rushers. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson made up the list. As they should, two of the best EDGE rushers at their position. One name missing? Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. Instead, Baltimore’s Kyle Van Noy was the third name included. All with the question of: Who will lead the NFL in sacks?

The three-time sack leader would’ve been a solid bet to add.

No disrespect to Van Noy. He’s had a career renaissance, recording 12.5 sacks in his age-33 season last year. But leaving Watt out is bold and feels like a true oversight, even as the NFL just named Watt the No. 11 player in the league.

Watt led the league in sacks in 2020, 2021, and 2023. Since the stat became official in 1982, he’s the only player to ever do so in three separate seasons.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Will Howard At OSU

Will Howard had some good news to uplift his spirits after landing on injured reserve earlier this week. With the Steelers off until Monday, he was in Columbus to watch Ohio State begin its 2025 season after Howard led the program to a championship a year ago. Hosting No. 1 Texas, Ohio State left with a hard-fought 14-7 win.

Will Howard is back at Ohio State on College Game Day and wearing a Lee Corso shirt. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/5gRkqwHBwo — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 30, 2025

The Buckeyes’ defense held Texas’ highly-touted QB Arch Manning, who completed just 17-of-30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. WR Carnell Tate and RB CJ Donaldson found the end zone for Ohio State to start the season 1-0, picking up where Howard left off.

Corso’s Final Pick

Longtime analyst and face of College GameDay Lee Corso made his 431st and final headgear selection Saturday. Just as he started nearly 30 years ago, Corso’s last pick mirrored his first, donning Brutus’ head and picking Ohio State.

“Give me my first love,” Corso said.

"Give me my first love!" Lee Corso's first-ever headgear pick belonged to Brutus and the Buckeyes and it's only fitting that his last one is the same ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A8Fgj8b3TR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

Corso picked Ohio State to beat Penn State in 1996 in his first headgear choice. The Buckeyes won then and won today, knocking off No. 1 Texas. Corso, 90, retired after the episode, leaving a piece of college football history, and many childhood’s, behind.