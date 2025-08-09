Depot After Dark: Watt In Madden, Preseason Games Shown In Ireland, Ravens Lose CB For Season

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 8.

Watt In Madden

T.J. Watt’s entrance leap is featured in the new Madden 26, released Thursday. As captured by YouTuber Mr. Hurricane, Watt made his grand entrance during a heavy snow game against the Baltimore Ravens. Borrowing from the college football game, pre-game presentation was a heavy emphasis of this year’s Madden, even as questions over gameplay and depth remain.

T.J. Watt's entrance is in the new Madden 26. (via @mrhurriicane) pic.twitter.com/UHlDUXdPOi — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 8, 2025

Watt is the highest-rated Steeler at 96 overall. He leads Pittsburgh’s defense, the top-rated unit in the new game.

Preseason Games Shown In Ireland

The Steelers announced a partnership with Virgin Media to air all three of the team’s preseason games in Ireland. It’s fitting for a team that will soon make the trip to Dublin, playing the Minnesota Vikings in Croke Park September 28.

Die-hards in Ireland will have to stay up late for these preseason contests. As the below graphic notes, the games won’t kickoff until 11:30 PM local time. Pittsburgh’s preseason opener is tomorrow against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

STEELERS PRESEASON GAMES TO BE AVAILABLE IN IRELAND ON @VirginMediaIE Team extends broadcast partnership with Virgin Media Television for the ‘25 season to deliver Steelers coverage across Ireland — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) August 8, 2025

Ravens CB Out For Season

Injuries are already hitting the NFL hard, and the Steelers’ AFC North opponents are no exception. Ravens’ rookie CB Bilhal Kone tore his ACL and MCL in last night’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh ruled Kone out for the season.

Coach Harbaugh announces CB Bilhal Kone will miss the season. pic.twitter.com/8QDSQ3irTt — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2025

Kone’s injury was graphic, so much so that I won’t link it here. A sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, he was expected to compete for one of the final spots in the Ravens’ cornerback room. Now, he’ll spend the year rehabbing in the hopes of making the roster in 2026.

Other notable injuries around the league include Chargers LT Rashawn Slater out for the year due to a torn patellar tendon, Colts QB Anthony Richardson day-to-day with a dislocated pinky (he avoided a broken finger, unlike Will Howard), and Colts CB Justin Walley out for the year due to a torn ACL.