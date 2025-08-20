Depot After Dark: Steelers Scouts At NC State, Band At Practice, Patrick Peterson As Announcer

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 19.

STEELERS SCOUTS AT NC STATE

Next year, the NFL draft will come to Pittsburgh. While it’s still far away, it’s getting closer by the day. The Steelers are trying to compete for a Super Bowl now, but draft preparation never stops. They’re loaded up on draft capital for next year, and they’ll likely be in the market for a quarterback.

With the regular season almost here, that means college football is about to begin as well. The Steelers are getting an early look at some prospects. Coach Alex Faulk shared on Twitter that the Steelers recently had scouts in attendance at North Carolina State’s practice. NC State doesn’t have a notable draft-eligible quarterback, but they have other players that the Steelers are interested in.

🚨 NFL Scouts in the building 🚨

Today’s practice was loaded with eyes from the next level 👀 ✅ Jaguars

✅ Rams

✅ 49ers

✅ Eagles

✅ Steelers Big-time programs. Big-time opportunities. 🐺🔴⚫️ #HTT #1Pack1Goal @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/wtTHQLeSCX — Alex Faulk aka “Coach Suge” (@CoachAlexFaulk) August 19, 2025

BAND AT PRACTICE

During training camp, the Steelers had multiple notable faces appear as guests. That list included celebrities and former players. Now, they’re back in Pittsburgh practicing. Usually that means the Steelers have fewer practice guests, but that wasn’t the case on Tuesday.

Mark Kaboly shared on Twitter that the band Linkin Park was in attendance for the Steelers’ Tuesday practice. They performed in Pittsburgh later that night, but before that, they got to watch the local NFL team. Hopefully, they enjoyed a nice day of practice.

The band Linkin Park at Steelers practice today. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 19, 2025

PATRICK PETERSON AS ANNOUNCER

Patrick Peterson was one of the best corners of his generation. He played from 2011-2023, and he joined the Steelers for his final season. While that wasn’t his best season, he helped the team make a playoff push. Peterson recently retired, but he’s still involved in football.

CBS Sports PR on Twitter shared that Peterson will be an announcer for their broadcast of the upcoming college football game between Sam Houston and Western Kentucky University. It should be a great opportunity for Peterson. Maybe he’ll be able to announce NFL games one day.