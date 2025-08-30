Depot After Dark: Pittsburgh’s Kickoff Week, Patriots Release Safety, Steelers Run Walk

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 29.

STEELERS KICKOFF WEEK

Week 1 is almost here, with the Steelers’ first game a little over a week away. Unfortunately, they won’t open the season at home, but the city is still excited for the season to start. Pittsburgh even has some activities lined up before Week 1 kicks off.

Steelers writer Teresa Varley recently shared all the events that are happening in Pittsburgh right before Week 1. They include a rib festival this weekend, social media giveaways and an Irish festival. The Steelers won’t play in Pittsburgh until Week 2, but the NFL season is almost here, and fans can celebrate.

The Steelers kick off the 2025 season in just over a week, but the excitement leading into the new year is already in full swing with a complete slate of activities for fans of all ages underway. 📝 : https://t.co/b3LGDdkJnw pic.twitter.com/dkp9J4pCa1 — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 29, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

PATRIOTS RELEASE SAFETY

For years, the Steelers battled the New England Patriots for supremacy in the AFC. Sadly, the Steelers lost more of those battles than they won, especially in the playoffs. However, both teams are very different now. They’ll meet in Week 3 this year, with both of them looking to get back to their winning ways. But the Patriots are still making significant changes to their roster.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots are releasing safety Jabrill Peppers. Peppers has been in the league since 2017, originally being a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns. He’s been with the Patriots since 2022 as a starter for them. Now, with their regime changing this year, Peppers will be looking for a new team.

Patriots are releasing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, per source. Peppers still has $4.32 million guaranteed remaining on his contract for this season. Peppers has started 85 games, including 26 with New England, and has totaled over 500 tackles, seven interceptions, six forced… pic.twitter.com/0D8xc5vzH7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2025

STEELERS RUN WALK

The Steelers try to do a lot to improve their community. Many of their players work to make Pittsburgh a better place. Cam Heyward is a perfect example, winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2023. However, many former Steelers appear for events as well.

The team shared on Twitter that Friday is the last day to sign up for the 2025 Steelers Run Walk. Four-time Super Bowl champion Randy Grossman will also be there. Grossman was a tight end for the Steelers from 1974-81, helping them become a dynasty. This event is set for Sept. 1, and hopefully, many Steelers fans will be able to participate and meet Grossman.