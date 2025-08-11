Depot After Dark: Rodgers’ Wild (Virtual) Run, Scouts Visit YSU, Edmunds To Raiders

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 10.

Rodgers’ Wild Run

In the new Madden, Aaron Rodgers is turning back the clock. This clip surfaced of Rodgers hurdling a Cincinnati Bengals defender and busting off an 80-yard run during a halftime cutaway. Safe to say the Steelers won’t expect – nor ask – him to do the same in real life.

Aaron Rodgers with a 80 yard touchdown run and a hurdle 😭😭😭 Madden’s new halftime show feature is absolutely wild ☠️ pic.twitter.com/gbPrtzM9Tc — JPA Football (@jasrifootball) August 9, 2025

For the first time in the game’s history, Madden is showing highlights of non-user games during its halftime show. It adopts the same idea as used in the acclaimed ESPN 2K5 two decades ago. But it’s obvious the feature has its own bugs; another clip showed 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy making a similar miraculous play.

Scouts Visit YSU

Steelers scouts stopped over at nearby Youngstown State for a recent practice. The school’s football account shared the news on Twitter/X yesterday.

Wide receiver Mike Solomon and punter Brendan Kilpatrick are two notable seniors to monitor. Solomon transferred from D-II Slippery Rock after catching 56 passes for nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Kilpatrick was named FCS Punter of the Year in 2024, averaging 46-yards on 40 attempts. Youngstown State opens its season Aug. 28 against Mercyhurst.

The Steelers have only ever drafted two players from Youngstown State: Al Perl in 1946 and QB Cliff Stoudt in the fifth round of the 1977 draft.

Edmunds To Raiders

Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick and safety Terrell Edmunds has landed in Las Vegas. The Raiders signed Edmunds today, providing depth the rest of the summer.

We have signed free agent S Terrell Edmunds. In a corresponding move, we have waived/injured WR Seth Williams. pic.twitter.com/QL7GhlSx9Q — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 10, 2025

Drafted in 2018, Edmunds appeared in 84 games and made 75 starts for the Steelers. He spent five games with the team last season, recording seven tackles, but was released midway through the year. Still just 28, Edmunds will try to stick on the back end of the Raiders’ safety depth chart or hang around on their practice squad.

Injured Lions Player Is Okay

Good news on Detroit Lions DB Morice Norris, stretchered off the field Friday night in the second half of the team’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Norris was removed from the field on a backboard and ambulance after injuring his neck. The game was stopped for more than 10 minutes as Norris was attended to, and soon after, the game was suspended and did not conclude.

Scary as it was, Norris is in stable condition with movement in all extremities, as the team tweeted late Friday night.

Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation. We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the… — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 9, 2025

Norris himself posted an update on social media.

An update on IG from Morice Norris @famousmoe26 pic.twitter.com/ht77u1Axuh — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 9, 2025

Undrafted in 2024, Norris spent last season on the Lions’ practice squad.