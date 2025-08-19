Depot After Dark: Ravens Sign Former Steelers CB, Steelers Crocs, Baldinger Breaks Down Johnson’s Play

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 18.

RAVENS SIGN FORMER STEELERS CB

At this time of year, with the preseason almost over, NFL teams usually undergo a flurry of roster moves. The Steelers made their own set of moves. However, the Baltimore Ravens were also active and added a former Steeler to their roster.

Corner Thomas Graham Jr. only spent a little bit of time with the Steelers last year, but now, he’s a member of the Ravens, according to their Twitter. Graham has been in the league since 2021. Initially, he was a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears, and he also spent a few years with the Cleveland Browns. Now, he’s joined another AFC North team.

We have signed DB Thomas Graham Jr.https://t.co/MeBKQboXWJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 18, 2025

STEELERS CROCS

The Steelers are one of the most popular franchises in the NFL. They have six Super Bowl victories, tied for the most by one franchise, and one of the biggest fan bases in the league. Therefore, they were chosen as one of the teams to represent the NFL in a recent partnership.

As Ari Meirov shared on Twitter, the NFL has partnered with Crocs, launching a collection of shoes based on specific teams, including the Steelers. This is great news for fans who like to wear Crocs. It’s an example of how popular the Steelers are. We’ll see how popular they end up becoming.

The NFL and Crocs announced a multi-year licensing agreement today, launching the first-ever NFL x Crocs Collection — aimed at bringing a fresh design perspective to football fandom. pic.twitter.com/PbfIGzYpm0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2025

BALDINGER BREAKS DOWN JOHNSON’S PLAY

Rookie Kaleb Johnson didn’t have a great showing in his first preseason game. He didn’t have much of an impact, and after the game, he explained that he felt like he was playing too timidly. However, he put together a nice bounce-back game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Recently, Brian Baldinger posted a video on his Twitter where he broke down some of Johnson’s plays. He was impressed with the rookie’s performance. It had to be a nice confidence boost, although Johnson still isn’t satisfied. We’ll see if he looks even better in the Steelers’ preseason finale.