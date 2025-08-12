Depot After Dark: Nix At Practice, Pickett Still Not Healthy, Dolphins Sign Former Steelers RB

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 11.

NIX AT PRACTICE

In recent years, the Steelers haven’t used a more traditional fullback. They’ve had Connor Heyward line up at that spot, but he’s listed as a tight end. However, it wasn’t that long ago that they often employed a fullback. From 2015-2019, Roosevelt Nix held down that spot for the Steelers, making a Pro Bowl in 2017.

On Monday, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora shared that Nix appeared at Steelers training camp. Nix was a solid player for Pittsburgh, helping on both offense and special teams. It was probably nice to have him back in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College.

Former #Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix is team's guest for practice today. He took photos with fans earlier. Now taking to Mike Tomlin and Danny Smith. Nix was an excellent special teamer and lead blocker. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 11, 2025

PICKETT STILL NOT HEALTHY

Kenny Pickett was supposed to be the Steelers’ heir to Ben Roethlisberger, but that didn’t pan out. Instead, he flamed out with them after only two seasons, getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, he’s with the Cleveland Browns, and he was supposed to fight for their starting job. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in training camp that has held him out of practice.

As Around the NFL shared on Twitter recently, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stated that Pickett still isn’t completely healthy. The Browns’ quarterback competition is heated, and it’s anyone’s job to win. These reps Pickett is missing could prove crucial.

Browns QB Kenny Pickett (hamstring) not yet ready for 11-on-11 drills, per Kevin Stefanskihttps://t.co/J7wJ3UtmW7 pic.twitter.com/3TCs6a7FNm — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 11, 2025

DOLPHINS SIGN FORMER STEELERS RB

Running back Aaron Shampklin entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He started with the Dallas Cowboys, but in 2024, he joined the Steelers. He actually made his NFL debut with them, getting into their game against the Indianapolis Colts. This offseason, he parted ways with the Steelers, but now, Shampklin has joined a new team.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo recently shared on Twitter that the Miami Dolphins are signing Shampklin. He had previously worked out for the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. Now, if he can stick with the Dolphins, Shampklin has a chance to face his former team. They’re slated to play the Steelers in Week 15 this year. We’ll see if Shampklin will still be with them by then.