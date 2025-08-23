Depot After Dark: Matthew Rooney Passes Away, Fun Rodgers Story, Former Steelers RB Scores TD

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but are worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 22.

MATTHEW ROONEY PASSES AWAY

The Rooney family has owned the Steelers since their inception in 1933. Art Rooney bought the team and helped them become a dynasty. Then, his son Dan Rooney took over, continuing to lead the Steelers to success. Unfortunately, Dan Rooney passed away in 2017, leaving Art Rooney II as the team’s owner.

Sadly, another member of the Rooney family has passed away. On August 15, 2025, Matthew Rooney passed away at the age of 51. At the moment, it’s unclear what the cause of death is. Matthew Rooney is the grandson of the Steelers’ original owner Art Rooney. It’s a tragic moment for the family for certain. Hopefully, they can find some much-needed peace.

Matthew Rooney, grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dead at 51 #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/efEYWsoMjU — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 21, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

FUN RODGERS STORY

Aaron Rodgers is a controversial figure. Not everyone likes him. Most of his teammates have good things to say about him, however. Rodgers has flaws, but his teammates mostly seem to like him. That includes former teammates, one of whom recently told a fun story about Rodgers.

Running back Jamaal Williams was teammates with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers from 2017-2020. Recently, he appeared on the Pushing the Pile podcast and told a story from his rookie year about Rodgers. He apparently is a jokester, making up a fake hand signal on a play during practice to mess with Williams. It sounds like a fun way that Rodgers broke the ice with his running back.

FORMER STEELERS RB SCORES TD

It’s almost time for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. The preseason ends soon, and the Steelers already finished theirs up. They defeated the Carolina Panthers in a sloppy game to leave the preseason on a high note. That wasn’t the only game played on Thursday. The New York Giants took on the New England Patriots as well. A former Steeler made a notable play in that game.

Running back Jonathan Ward has been in the NFL since 2020. His only year with the Steelers was 2024, with Pittsburgh waiving him a few months ago. Now, he’s with the Giants, trying to stick with their roster. He did a good job of standing out in their preseason finale. Ward took a screen pass 41 yards for a touchdown to help the Giants blow out the Patriots. We’ll see if that earns him a roster spot.