Depot After Dark: Lamar Jackson Injury Scare, Metcalf Movie, Jets Trade For DL

LAMAR JACKSON INJURY SCARE

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens knocked the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the playoffs. The Ravens are the Steelers’ biggest rival, but unfortunately, Baltimore was the better team last year. This year, the two should again contend for the AFC North title.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported that Jackson suffered an injury scare at practice. He left early because his foot got stepped on. However, Hensley reports that Jackson is expected to be fine. If the Ravens lose him, their Super Bowl hopes are dashed, so it makes sense that they were cautious with him.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson left practice because his foot got stepped on, a team spokesman said. Spokesman said he’s fine. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 20, 2025

METCALF MOVIE

DK Metcalf was a big acquisition for the Steelers this offseason. They traded a second-round pick for him and gave him a huge contract extension. He figures to be a considerable part of their offense. Metcalf has been in the league for a while and is a known commodity. However, Metcalf is trying a new venture now.

Deadline reported that Metcalf is set to star in a new movie called Asteroid. It’s quite different from Metcalf’s normal job playing football. However, he’s not the first football player to try his hand at Hollywood. The movie’s cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, who is married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Steelers aren’t scheduled to play the Bills this year, but perhaps they’ll meet up in the playoffs.

Hailee Steinfeld, Rhenzy Feliz, DK Metcalf, Freida Pinto & Ron Perlman Star In Doug Liman’s Venice-Bound XR Thriller ‘Asteroid’ #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/H20UmJnbnR — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 20, 2025

JETS TRADE FOR DL

The Steelers will open this season playing the New York Jets. It’s coming up quickly, with the preseason almost over. The Jets are trying to rebuild once again, and they added some new pieces this offseason, including a new coaching staff and front office. While the season is almost here, the Jets are still trying to build their roster.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared on Twitter that the Jets have traded a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for defensive lineman Harrison Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Phillips has been in the league since 2018. He’d been with the Vikings since 2022, but now, he’ll join the Jets, who will face the Steelers in Week 1.