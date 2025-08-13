Depot After Dark: Jets Injuries, Roethlisberger Alma Mater Documentary, Terrible Trolley

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 12.

JETS INJURIES

The Steelers still have two preseason games left, but their regular season will kick off against the New York Jets. They’ll face a familiar face under center in Justin Fields. However, it seems like Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor might be unable to suit up for Week 1.

According to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Taylor recently had a procedure done on his knee that will keep him out for the rest of the preseason. Glenn is hopeful that Taylor will be healthy in time for the Jets’ regular season opener, but his status seems up in the air now. Wide receiver Allen Lazard is also dealing with an injury and could also miss Week 1.

Injury updates on Tyrod Taylor (knee) and Allen Lazard (shoulder) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TVnnMwidnt — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 12, 2025

ROETHLISBERGER ALMA MATER DOCUMENTARY

Ben Roethlisberger built a legendary career with the Steelers. He spent 18 years as their quarterback, winning two Super Bowls. One day, Roethlisberger will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, his football career started before he got to Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger made a name for himself in college at the University of Miami, Ohio.

Now, Roethlisberger’s alma mater is set to get recognized. As the quarterback shared on Twitter, a new documentary focused on the school called Cradle of Coaches is set to premiere next spring. It’s also supposed to feature interviews with notable NFL names, including Roethlisberger. It should be a fun look back at his alma mater.

New film about @miamiuniversity legendary football coaches features interviews w/@NFL coaches John Harbaugh & Sean McVay, retired @steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger & @Bengals President Mike Brown." 'Cradle of Coaches' documentary to premiere next spring https://t.co/RRbctgpJjz — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) August 11, 2025

TERRIBLE TROLLEY

In the 1970s, the Steelers turned their franchise around. They went from one of the league’s laughingstocks to four-time Super Bowl champions, helping turn Pittsburgh into “The City of Champions.” After the team’s surge to dominance, the city celebrated by creating the Terrible Trolley, a Port Authority streetcar painted to honor the team.

Unfortunately, the Terrible Trolley has been retired for years, but that’s changed. WPXI announced on Twitter recently that the Terrible Trolley has returned. The Pittsburgh Trolley Museum acquired it in 2023, and now, it’s back in working order. While the Steelers haven’t been as good as they were in the 1970s, perhaps the Terrible Trolley will help give them a little extra luck.