Depot After Dark: Jets Center, McFadden In Ireland, Najee Harris Update

JETS CENTER

The Steelers open this season against the New York Jets. They’ll also face Justin Fields, the Jets’ starting quarterback. Aaron Rodgers will also face his former team, although he downplayed the significance of that matchup. While Week 1 is almost here, the Jets are still ironing out a few wrinkles.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini recently shared that Jets head coach Aaron Glenn hasn’t announced who the team’s starting center is yet. Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers are battling it out for that spot. Tippmann was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2023. Meanwhile, Myers was a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2021, signing with the Jets this offseason. We’ll see who comes out on top.

Aaron Glenn won't say who the starting center is: "It's still playing out." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 27, 2025

MCFADDEN IN IRELAND

This season, the Steelers will make history by playing in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. They’ll face the Minnesota Vikings there in Week 4. The game should have a high attendance, and there are many fun promotions surrounding it, including some featuring former Steelers.

The Irish NFL Show announced on Twitter that they’ll host a free live event in Ireland the night before the Steelers game. It will feature former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden, who won two Super Bowls with the team. It should be fun, and hopefully, many Steelers fans can attend.

🚨 EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The Irish NFL Show presents an evening with 2 x Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden on Saturday September 27th in the Arlington Hotel in Dublin McFadden won titles under Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin and works as an analyst on CBS. This is a FREE event,… pic.twitter.com/1RXJsGHa77 — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) August 27, 2025

NAJEE HARRIS UPDATE

Najee Harris was one of the most consistent running backs in the league over the last few years. With the Steelers, he didn’t miss a single game, recording at least 1,000 rushing yards every year. However, he left Pittsburgh this offseason to join the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, Harris suffered an injury off the field that has held him out of action.

Thankfully, it seems like Harris is on the road to recovery. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper recently reported that Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Harris will practice this week. He also left the door open for Harris to play in Week 1. Hopefully, the former Steeler can do that.