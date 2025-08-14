Depot After Dark: Jets CB Calf Soreness, Mavericks GM Visits Steelers, Skowronek Reflects On Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 13.

JETS CB CALF SORENESS

The Steelers’ regular-season opener against the New York Jets is approaching fast. Training camp is over, and there are only a few weeks before the start of the season. The Jets had a disappointing 2024 season, but they still have a talented roster. That includes corner Sauce Gardner, a two-time First-team All-Pro.

However, Gardner could be in danger of missing Week 1. Recently, as shared by ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Twitter, Gardner was held out of practice due to calf soreness. At the moment, the severity of Gardner’s injury is unclear. Calf injuries can linger, so Gardner’s status for Week 1 could be in danger.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner was held out practice today due to calf soreness and HC Aaron Glenn said the team still is evaluating the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2025

MAVERICKS GM VISITS STEELERS

Since Omar Khan became their general manager, the Steelers have become a little more aggressive. They’ve been more willing to make splash moves, including big trades. Recently, they had a visitor at training camp who isn’t a stranger to making big trades, although not in the NFL.

LeVelle Moton, head coach of North Carolina Central’s basketball team, shared a picture on Twitter showing Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison visiting the Steelers. Harrison is most famously known now for trading Mavs superstar player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year. It’s regarded as one of the worst moves in NBA history. Hopefully, Khan doesn’t follow his lead.

SKOWRONEK REFLECTS ON CAMP

The Steelers have officially wrapped up training camp for 2025. They had a lot of new pieces, and it looks like they got plenty of work getting their new team to jell. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek isn’t new to the Steelers this year, but he wasn’t with them for training camp last year. Now, he’s got a lot of great things to say about the experience.

Saint Vincent College recently shared a video on YouTube where Skowronek talks about Steelers training camp. They’re one of the few teams that still leave their facility for camp, so it’s a little different. Skowronek certainly seems to believe that it’s a good idea.