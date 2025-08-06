Depot After Dark: Howard Gets Message From Legend, Raiders Work Out Edmunds, High School Mascots

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 5.

HOWARD GETS MESSAGE FROM LEGEND

The Steelers’ first preseason game is almost here. It’s a great opportunity for veterans to get back in the swing of things, and for rookies to prove their worth. Unfortunately, Will Howard suffered an injury in practice on Tuesday, and it’s unclear what his status will be. However, earlier in the offseason, Howard received an encouraging message from a legendary quarterback.

On Twitter, Fanatics shared a video where they surprised several rookies with messages from NFL legends. Howard was among that group, and he got to hear from former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Manning’s path to the league differed from Howard’s, but his advice is invaluable. It looks like it was a cool moment for Howard.

Before they were legends, they were rookies.

We welcomed the rookie class to the @NFL with a special surprise from some of the game's biggest stars. pic.twitter.com/6m98AOMupP — Fanatics (@Fanatics) August 5, 2025

RAIDERS WORK OUT EDMUNDS

In 2018, the Steelers spent their first-round pick on safety Terrell Edmunds. At the time, it was a head-scratching decision. The Steelers had a need at safety, but Edmunds had received little first-round buzz. While he didn’t turn into a superstar, Edmunds put together a fine career with the Steelers. He even returned to Pittsburgh last season for a brief moment.

Now, Edmunds is a free agent, trying to find his next NFL home. According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson on Twitter, the Las Vegas Raiders recently had Edmunds in for a workout. While he didn’t sign with them, it shows that Edmunds is still trying to play in the league. He’s started to fall off in recent years, but maybe he’ll join the Raiders.

#Raiders worked out Terrell Edmunds, Mekhi Garner, B.J. Mayes — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 5, 2025

HIGH SCHOOL MASCOTS

Making it to the NFL is a dream for many. However, only the best of the best actually make it to the league. That comes as a result of a lot of hard work and dedication. Many players really start to come into their own during high school football. Those are formative years in general, which goes for football, too. Recently, Steelers players reflected on their high school playing days.

The Steelers shared a video on their Twitter asking players what their high school mascot was. It’s a fun look back, and a neat way to get to know a little more about players. Some are even a little funny, considering where they played in the NFL. An example is Aaron Rodgers, whose high school mascot was a Viking. In his NFL career, the Minnesota Vikings became a rival for Rodgers. That’s a funny coincidence.