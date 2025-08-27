Depot After Dark: Highsmith Helps HS Players, Jordan Clark Waived, Clemson HC Jokes About Rodgers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 26.

HIGHSMITH HELPS HS PLAYERS

The NFL season is almost here. The Steelers recently released their initial 53-man roster, which indicates Week 1 is right around the corner. This isn’t the only football that’s about to begin, though. High school football is set to start soon as well. The Pittsburgh area has a plethora of great high school football programs, and recently, Alex Highsmith went out of his way to help one of those schools.

Matt Press of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared on Twitter that Highsmith gave new shoulder pads to the Cornell High School football team. It’s always nice to see Steelers helping out the community. Highsmith isn’t native to Pittsburgh, but he’s adopted the city, making a positive impact on it.

Cool moment here for Cornell HS football. Steelers LB Alex Highsmith here presenting brand new shoulder pads for the team. pic.twitter.com/uwREEX61hY — Matt Press (@MattPress23) August 25, 2025

JORDAN CLARK WAIVED

Ryan Clark was one of the more underrated pieces of the Steelers’ successful seasons in the 2000s. He was with them from 2006-2013, helping them win a Super Bowl. He’s been retired for a while, but this offseason, his son, Jordan Clark, entered the NFL. The younger Clark was a corner for Notre Dame in 2024 and this year, he went undrafted and joined the New York Jets.

Unfortunately, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets have waived Clark. While that’s not great, there’s a silver lining. Schefter also reported that the Jets plan on signing Clark to their practice squad if he goes unclaimed. Hopefully, this is only the start of his NFL journey.

Jets are waiving DB Jordan Clark, son of ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. Clark is expected to be on the Jets’ practice squad if he goes unclaimed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

CLEMSON HC JOKES ABOUT RODGERS

Aaron Rodgers has been in the NFL for a while. He’s actually currently the oldest active player in the league at 41 years old. With 20 years of experience under his belt, there isn’t much Rodgers hasn’t seen or done. However, this year, he’ll do something new by playing for the Steelers. Recently, University of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney joked about Rodgers’ age.

ClemsonTigerNet shared a video on YouTube of Swinney’s press conference, and in that appearance, he joked about everyone in football being excited for the season to start. His remarks included Rodgers, who he joked about being 50 years old. Rodgers isn’t quite 50 yet, and hopefully, he doesn’t look his age on the field this year.