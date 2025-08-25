Depot After Dark: Harrison’s Son Stars, Black’s Belly, FCS Top Prospects

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but are worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 23.

Like Father, Like Son

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. James Harrison’s son, Harrison III, made plays for North Allegheny High School in the team’s 2025 debut Friday night. A senior running back and linebacker, KDKA Radio captured this 4-yard loss but it was far from the only play he made throughout the night.

It’s in his blood 🔥 James Harrison III with a four-yard tackle for loss 💪#WPIAL #PoweredByBowser #KDKAFridayNightLights pic.twitter.com/OFkbBO57vD — 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA (@KDKARadio) August 22, 2025

North Allegheny needed every one of those plays to slip past Woodland Hills, 28-26.

Harrison III is one of two Steelers’ sons on the roster. He joins senior OL/DL Lincoln Hoke, son of former NT Chris Hoke. It’s not known if Harrison III has drawn any college interest and he’s not nearly as big as his dad. But if he keeps making plays the rest of the season, he could go from Friday Nights to Saturday afternoons.

Black’s Belly

Yahya Black is embracing the belly celly. Picking up two sacks in Thursday’s preseason finale, Black celebrated the first one in a memorable way.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Black embraced the viral moment.

“I got a belly, so yeah, it works…free the gut,” Black told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel.

No matter what future celebrations Black has, hopefully there’s more reason to show off.

FCS Top Prospects

It’s never too early to look at the 2026 NFL Draft’s top prospects. That list will be populated by Power Five names, but the FCS level is worth examining, too. Small school expert Josh Buchanan shared his list of top small-school sleepers for next April.

His No. 1 prospect is North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance. Younger brother of NFL QB Trey Lance, Bryce caught 17 touchdowns last season for the Bison. Buchanan notes Lance turned down multiple FBS offers to stay with NDSU, a program looking to become back-to-back FCS Champs after winning it all last season.

One notable name on his list is Youngstown State WR Max Tomczak. Son of former Steelers QB Mike Tomczak, he is Buchanan’s No. 4 prospect with a borderline draftable grade. He was praised for his “toughness and polish.”

Most of the list consisted of skill players with a handful of offensive linemen rounding out the ranking. The last FCS prospect Pittsburgh drafted was South Dakota State’s Chris Oladokun in 2022.

Historic Play-By-Play

Pro Football Reference dropped an exciting nugget – at least for nerds like us. The site now has complete play-by-play data dating back to 1978, offering more historical information than ever before.

As the site outlined, it provides new data that wasn’t accessible before. Want to know how many first downs Jerry Rice had in his career? You got it. His 1,091 are an NFL receiving record giving him one of dozens he holds. Want the play-by-play of the Steelers’ 34-5 AFC Title Game win over the Houston Oilers that year? Check it out and bask in the glory of RB Earl Campbell being stopped on third and goal from the 3, forcing Houston to settle for a field goal.

It’s too bad the site couldn’t work back to 1976 to have full play-by-play logs of the Steelers’ historic 1976 defense. Maybe someday.