Depot After Dark: Frazier Welcomes Child, Highsmith Helps Kids, Jets Work Out Quarterbacks

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 15.

FRAZIER WELCOMES CHILD

Last year, the Steelers’ offensive line took steps forward after a few years of rough play. That was in large part due to two of their rookies, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick. While McCormick was a solid player, Frazier was the real standout. He looks like a future stud at center.

Going into his second season, Frazier’s life is going to be a little different. As the Steelers shared on Twitter, Frazier and his wife just welcomed their son into the world. Maybe that will give Frazier a little extra strength this year.

HIGHSMITH HELPS KIDS

Alex Highsmith didn’t have the season that he wanted to in 2024, injuries forced him to miss six games. Now, he’s looking to bounce back and help the Steelers compete for a Super Bowl. While the season is drawing closer, Highsmith isn’t neglecting his role as a leader in the community.

On Twitter, Steelers Community Relations shared that Highsmith’s foundation recently held its Back-To-School Bash. It provided over 300 children with school supplies. Education is important, but some kids don’t have as many opportunities as others. However, Highsmith is trying to help as many people as he can.

On Thursday, the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation held its annual Back-To-School Bash at @BestoftheBatch. The event supported over 300 school-aged children by providing essential back-to-school supplies and resources. 📝: https://t.co/fqpeCSPbS3 pic.twitter.com/HalNitPTf1 — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) August 15, 2025

JETS WORK OUT QUARTERBACKS

The New York Jets recently learned that backup QB Tyrod Taylor will likely miss the rest of the preseason. His status for Week 1 against the Steelers is also in doubt. While Justin Fields is their starter, they don’t have a proven backup behind him.

As a result, the Jets recently worked out a pair of veteran quarterbacks, as Around the NFL stated on Twitter. The first was Nathan Peterman, a 2017 fifth-round pick out of Pitt by the Buffalo Bills. The other was C.J. Beathard, 2017 third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers. Both players have bounced around the league, and perhaps they’ll back up Fields to start 2025.