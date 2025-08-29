Depot After Dark: Frazier Promo, Lions S Wants Rodgers’ Autograph, Jets GM On Fields

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 28.

FRAZIER PROMO

The Steelers have a history of great centers. That includes Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson, who are both in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Maurkice Pouncey, who was one of the best centers of his generation. Since Pouncey retired, the Steelers have struggled to fill that void. Zach Frazier had a solid rookie year, however, and he looks to be the next one to take that mantle.

Now that Frazier is going into his second season, he’s a little more established. He’s even branching out into other fields. Toothman Ford recently shared a video on Twitter of Frazier doing some promotional material for them. He does a fun skit for them, acting as if he’s the sales manager. It’s a fun way for Frazier to grow his brand outside of football.

When Zach Frazier @zfrazier54 , is the Sales Manager on duty , customers think twice about asking for a discount! #toothmanford #SteelersNation #NFL pic.twitter.com/EIvnauhy4R — Toothman Ford (@Toothman_Ford) August 28, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

LIONS S WANTS RODGERS’ AUTOGRAPH

For years, Aaron Rodgers battled the other teams in the NFC North. That included the Detroit Lions, who used to struggle to find success. Now, they’re one of the best teams in the league. Safety Kerby Joseph has been instrumental to their success. He’s been with them since 2022, receiving First-team All-Pro honors last year.

Joseph also has a history with Rodgers, intercepting the quarterback three times in one season. In a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast, Joseph talked about facing Rodgers this year. The Steelers play the Lions in Week 16. Joseph said that he’d like Rodgers to sign one of the balls he intercepted off of the quarterback. Rodgers has done it in the past, so we’ll see if he does it for Joseph.

JETS GM ON FIELDS

Last year, the Steelers traded for Justin Fields, and there was hope that he could fix their quarterback issues. However, that didn’t happen. Instead, Fields filled in for Russell Wilson to start the year, but after that, he didn’t see much time on the field. Now, he’s with the New York Jets, and Darren Mougey, their general manager, is high on his potential.

Around the NFL on Twitter shared that Mougey recently stated that he thinks Fields can be the next late bloomer at quarterback. Several former first-round quarterbacks have done that in recent years, including Sam Darnold. Maybe Fields will be next. His first game this year will be against the Steelers, and we’ll see if he starts out on the right foot.