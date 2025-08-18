Depot After Dark: Frazier Honored, First Steelers Game At 94, Texans Trade WR

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 17.

Frazier Honored

Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier was honored during halftime of Saturday’s preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He officially received his Joe Greene Award as the team’s top rookie of the 2024 season. A second-round pick, Frazier served as the team’s starting center for most of the season and is already regarded as one of the NFL’s better pivots.

He’s not, however, one of the NFL’s better public speakers. Admitting he doesn’t like talking, Frazier had his speech saved in his wristband, as pointed out by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Looks like Frazier stored his acceptance speech in his wristband. That’s innovation. https://t.co/m25abjaLMh pic.twitter.com/bS4VSxhNlR — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2025

Frazier has a chance to make his first Pro Bowl this year – so long as he cleans up his snaps.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

First Game At 94

Yesterday’s game was extra special for one Steelers fan. Shared by the team’s Twitter/X account and highlighted during the local KDKA broadcast, Annie Hawkins, at 94 years young, attended her first Steelers game yesterday.

Having the best time! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/K7sE0LjmFq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 17, 2025

Per Bob Pompeani, she was shown on the Jumbotron to a rousing applause from fans. Hopefully the next game she goes to ends in a Pittsburgh win.

Texans Trade Receiver

The Houston Texans made a pre-cutdown trade, sending WR John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Texans reporter DJ Bien-Aime, the Eagles and Texans are swapping Day 3 selections while the Eagles are also sending TE Harrison Bryant to Houston as part of the trade.

Trade: the Houston Texans are sending WR John Metchie to the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. pic.twitter.com/eqWw3lpL7B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2025

Per Jordan Schultz, the San Francisco 49ers also made a push to trade for Metchie.

With the Steelers’ need at receiver the past two seasons, Metchie had been speculated as a trade candidate though there was never any reporting linking the two. Today’s reports offer no indication Pittsburgh was in the mix. A second-round pick of the Texans in 2022, he caught 24 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown last season. With Houston deep at receiver, it had the flexibility of dealing a wideout to the Eagles.

Metchie sat out his rookie year after being diagnosed with leukemia. He beat it and was cleared to return to football a year later.

Russell’s Moonball

Around the league, former Steelers QB Russell Wilson is still showing off his signature moonball. Wilson found rookie WR Beaux Collins for this long completion in yesterday’s preseason tilt against the New York Jets.

.@DangeRussWilson's deep ball still looks pretty in Year 14 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yOV5VSaAuW — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2025

Unfortunately for Wilson, that was his highlight of the night. He finished the game 4-of-7 for 108 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. Rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart played well, though head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Wilson remains the team’s starting quarterback.

For the Jets, Justin Fields went 1-of-5 for just 4 yards. The Giants won, 31-12.