Depot After Dark: Former Steelers RB Cut, Lamar Jackson Practicing, Former Steelers QB Wins Backup Job

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 25.

FORMER STEELERS RB CUT

Najee Harris once again played in every game for the Steelers last year. He was a consistent presence for them at running back. However, he missed a little time during games. Jaylen Warren became the lead back in those moments, but Aaron Shampklin got a few carries for the Steelers, too. Last year was Shampklin’s lone season in Pittsburgh, and he joined the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Unfortunately, according to reporter Barry Jackson on Twitter, the Dolphins have released Shampklin. He’s been in the league since 2022, bouncing between a few different teams. Now, he’ll be looking for his next destination. Hopefully, he catches on with another team.

Dolphins release RB Aaron Shampklin, per his agent. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 25, 2025

LAMAR JACKSON PRACTICING

With the regular season almost here, the Steelers will be focused on winning their division. They aren’t the favorites to win the AFC North, though. That would be the Baltimore Ravens, who have been Super Bowl contenders over the last few seasons. Lamar Jackson is one of the biggest reasons for their success.

Recently, Jackson left practice due to an injury. Reports indicated that he was fine; now, that looks true. On Monday, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter, Jackson returned to practice. That’s good news for the Ravens. We’ll see how far Jackson takes them this year.

Lamar Jackson returned to practice. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 25, 2025

FORMER STEELERS QB WINS BACKUP JOB

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were the Steelers’ quarterbacks who received the most attention last year. Fields began the year as the starter, and Wilson took the majority of the reps. However, they weren’t the team’s only quarterbacks. They also had Kyle Allen. This offseason, Allen left the Steelers to join the Detroit Lions. That decision is paying off for him.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, Allen has won the backup job for the Lions. They released Hendon Hooker, leaving Allen and Jared Goff as their only quarterbacks. The Steelers play the Lions this year, so Allen is at least scheduled to see his former team, although he isn’t supposed to see the field in that game.