Depot After Dark: DeCastro In Stanford HOF, Kids At Practice, McFadden In Latrobe

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 6.

DECASTRO IN STANFORD HOF

In the 2010s, the Steelers put an emphasis on building their offensive line. That started with C Maurkice Pouncey, and he wasn’t the only star among that group. The Steelers drafted David DeCastro in the first round in 2012, and he was a stalwart guard for them until he retired after the 2020 season. Recently, he was honored by his alma mater.

Stanford announced on Twitter that it has inducted DeCastro into its Hall of Fame. He suited up for the Cardinal from 2008-2011, becoming a great player. A unanimous All-American in 2011, DeCastro also twice earned first-team All-PAC-12 honors.

A dominant force on the line cements his place among Cardinal all-time greats. Congratulations to David DeCastro, Stanford Hall of Fame Class of 2025! 🌲 🗞️ » https://t.co/ytoLrgZqqF pic.twitter.com/4TOdxcMHuM — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) August 5, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

KIDS AT PRACTICE

The Steelers are working in training camp to get ready for this season. Their offense started slow, but it has been getting better. Meanwhile, their defense has looked dominant, showcasing several elite players. Despite having a lot to do, the Steelers are still trying to positively impact their community.

Steelers Community Relations shared on Twitter kids from UPMC Children’s Hospital who were at practice on Wednesday. It was a beautiful day, so hopefully they enjoyed themselves. They got to spend time with T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward after practice, which likely made the moment even better.

MCFADDEN IN LATROBE

The Steelers won two Super Bowls in the 2000s in large part because of their elite defense. They had their share of great players, such as Troy Polamalu and James Harrison. However, they also had some more underrated players, like Bryant McFadden. McFadden played cornerback with the Steelers from 2005-2008 and 2010-2011.

On Wednesday, McFadden visited Steelers training camp, as Steelers Depot’s own Tim Rice shared on Twitter. McFadden is an analyst for CBS Sports, so he was there in that role. However, he also took time to pose for pictures with fans. Former Steelers tend to appear at camp, which is nice to see.