Depot After Dark: Blount At Practice, Griffin Ranks Tomlin 5th Best HC, Steelers Compete For Snickers

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 7.

BLOUNT AT PRACTICE

In the 1970s, the Steelers built a historic defense loaded with Hall of Famers. That included corner Mel Blount, who was one of the most physical players at his position of all time. While Blount hasn’t played for a while, he still stays in good shape. He also stays in contact with the team regularly.

As Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora shared on Twitter, Blount made an appearance at Steelers training camp on Thursday. It’s common for former Steelers to return to Saint Vincent College. Hall of Famers are less common to see, though. Blount is one of the best players in the franchise’s history, so it’s nice for him to see him still interacting with the team.

#Steelers legend and Hall of Famer Mel Blount attending today's practice. pic.twitter.com/IHbvIPodaH — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 7, 2025

GRIFFIN RANKS TOMLIN 5TH BEST HC

Mike Tomlin has been the Steelers head coach since 2007, and he’s done a lot in that time. That includes going to two Super Bowls, winning one. However, in recent years, Tomlin has received more criticism, mostly because the Steelers have been unable to win a playoff game since the 2016 season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III still has a high opinion of Tomlin, though.

On Twitter, Griffin listed his top five head coaches in the NFL right now. Tomlin made the list, but only barely, coming in at fifth. The rest of the lists sees Andy Reid at one, Nick Sirianni at two, John Harbaugh at three and Dan Campbell at four. Those coaches have accomplished a lot in recent years, so it isn’t surprising to see them above Tomlin. Perhaps if he wins a playoff game this year, Tomlin will rise on Griffin’s list.

STEELERS COMPETE FOR SNICKERS

The end of training camp is drawing near for the Steelers. Their first preseason game is this week, and they’ll face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite that, the Steelers are still trying to keep things light and have fun.

Recently, the Steelers posted a video on their YouTube channel showing players competing in rock, paper, scissors in order to win Snickers ice cream. Players looked like they had fun competing, and getting a sweet treat had to be nice for some of them, too.