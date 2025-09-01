Depot After Dark: B-Mac’s Speech, Scouts Get Tweaked Titles, NFL Makes Brady Exception

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 31.

B-Mac’s Speech

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Bryant McFadden joined Florida State in the locker room after Saturday’s upset win over Alabama. Big as a victory as the Seminoles scored, McFadden offered a word of warning. Don’t drink the praise.

“It’s like perfume. It’s poison. You can sniff it. But don’t drink it.”

McFadden also spoke to the team the night before. Florida State knocked off Alabama 31-17 as Boston College transfer QB Tommy Castellanos threw for 154 yards and rushed for 78 more with a score.

Florida State takes on East Texas AM next week. McFadden played for the Seminoles from 2002-04 before being drafted by the Steelers in 2005.

Scouts Get Tweaked Titles

In addition to hiring a new football researcher, the Pittsburgh Steelers made tweaks to their front office. Per the team’s website, Anthony Rooney is now listed as a “Scouting Associate” after previously carrying an “intern” label. Jake Clancy, previously labeled as a Football Analytics Intern, is now listed as “Scouting Intern/Analytics.”

With the new hire, four members of the Steelers’ organization carry an analytics title. It’s a stark change for the Omar Khan era. Pittsburgh has a history of not keeping “intern” labels in perpetuity and is the likely reason for Rooney’s title change. Hired in 2023, he is part of the Rooney family tree. Clancy was hired in 2024.

Earlier this year, the Steelers also hired Emma Alfieri as a Football Operations Intern.

NFL Makes Brady Exception

The NFL is carving out an exception for Las Vegas Raiders minority owner/Fox broadcaster Tom Brady. League rules state those who are part of organizations have severe restrictions when it comes to broadcasting for networks, limiting access to players, coaches and team facilities. But the NFL is relaxing that policy for Brady, saying he can be involved in the pre-production process like anyone unaffiliated with a franchise.

“The NFL will allow Tom Brady, Fox Sports’ top TV game analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, to take part in production meetings with coaches and teams this season, sources briefed on the decision told The Athletic,” wrote Andrew Marchand.

Brady will still be barred from attending team practices. The rule was created to prevent potential, or at least the appearance of, conflict and inside information. A part-owner like Brady gaining nuggets of information from players and coaches around the league to feed to his team.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to be Fox’s lead commentator. He made his debut last season to mixed but improving results throughout the season.

Best CFB Quarterback Performances

Here’s a handy chart showing the best and worst outings of Week One Power Four quarterbacks from the 2025 college football season. This was created before Sunday’s game between Virginia Tech and South Carolina, featuring potential top pick LaNorris Sellers.

QB Play for JUST Week 1 (through Saturday) for the Power 4. Film based metric on the Y, per play efficiency on the X. Rocco Becht and Jayden Maiva your most top right so far. Highest PFF Grade: true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele pic.twitter.com/AX4xiy9Ak3 — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) August 31, 2025

Notable names on the high-end of things are Arkansas’ Taylen Green, who threw for six touchdowns. Granted, it came against FCS Alabama A&M so take this production with appropriate grains of salt, but it was still a notable showing. Something similar can be said for Iowa State’s Rocco Becht and Oklahoma’s John Mateer.

On the other end, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik and Iowa’s Mark Gronowski were among the worst quarterbacks. Klubnik struggled in a loss to LSU, completing half his passes and throwing a pick with zero touchdowns. Gronowski’s Hawkeyes blew out FCS Albany 34-7, but it wasn’t because of a strong passing game. Gronowski completed just 8-of-15 passes for 44 yards as Iowa, in typical fashion, ran for 310 yards to victory.