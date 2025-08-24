Depot After Dark: Austin Visits HS Game, NFL’s New Crackdown, Trice Timetable

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 23.

Austin Visits HS Game

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III spent his Friday on a high school sideline. To ring in the new football season, Austin served as special guest for last night’s showdown between Imani and Clairton (at the newly named Tyler Boyd Stadium).

Austin greeted players at the coin toss and signed autographs for fans.

Imani pulled off a 19-12 win. RB Gabe Jenkins had a monster day, carrying the ball 19 times for 211 yards and throwing a short touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to hold off a potential Clairton comeback.

NFL’s New Crackdown

The NFL is cracking down even harder on unsportsmanlike moments from players. According to PFT’s Mike Florio, the league will have a greater emphasis on what happens before and after the whistles this season.

“Walt Anderson, the former on-field official who now works as a rules analyst for the league, said on a conference call today that sportsmanship is a point of emphasis for the 2025 season.

Anderson specified violent gestures and sexual gestures as types of activities that will be flagged by the officials in addition to subjecting players to fines.”

The league is often especially strict at the beginning of seasons as its message gets sent around the league. Simply handing the ball to the official after each touchdown wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

Trice Timetable

Injured August 1, CB Cory Trice Jr. is hoping to return sooner than later. Slowly working his way back to practice, Trice told reporters like The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo that he hopes to be ready for the New York Jets game.

FWIW, Cory Trice Jr. said he’s hoping to be back in time for Week 1. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 23, 2025

Trice suffered a hamstring injury during the Friday Night Lights practice and didn’t return the rest of training camp. He failed to play in any of the Steelers’ three preseason games. Injuries have been his biggest football hurdle, falling in the 2023 NFL Draft because of medical concerns in college. Since being drafted, he’s torn his ACL and suffered multiple hamstring pulls.

Trice might be healthy for Week One but it’s unknown if he’ll make the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

Pocic Hurt

Cleveland Browns starting center Ethan Pocic was injured in Saturday’s preseason finale. Leaving the game with a knee injury, beat writers noted he exited the game with a brace.

#Browns C Ethan Pocic walked out of the locker room with a left knee brace after getting hurt during the game. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 23, 2025

In his presser, head coach Kevin Stefanski initially seemed to downplay the injury as something that wouldn’t be a “long-term” issue before stopping himself and telling reporters more tests were required. Pittsburgh and Cleveland first face off Week Six. In Pocic can’t get cleared by Week One, Luke Wypler will get the nod. Pocic has been one of the most consistent players along a Browns’ offensive line in flux the past several seasons.