DeFabo: Steelers Signing Veteran CB James Pierre To Practice Squad

It was believed that veteran cornerback James Pierre could be a guy who would circle back to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster once rookies Will Howard and Donte Kent land on Injured Reserve, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Instead, Pierre is headed to the practice squad.

According to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Pierre is signing to the Steelers’ practice squad, Beanie Bishop Jr., Robert Woods, DeMarvin Leal and more there.

The Steelers are also signing DB James Pierre to their practice squad, per league source. Pierre had a flashy camp with a number of interceptions. He’s also an excellent gunner. The move adds more depth to the secondary. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 27, 2025

Pierre was part of the final roster cuts Tuesday and as a veteran was not subject to waivers. He’s coming off a strong training camp and preseason in which he made a number of plays. During training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pierre recorded two interceptions, tied for the team-lead with Patrick Queen and Juan Thornhill, according to stats tracked by Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora.

In preseason action, Pierre closed his summer in strong fashion with an interception in the end zone against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason finale. Pierre played 107 preseason snaps on defense and graded out at a 67.2 overall from Pro Football Focus.

He allowed five receptions on eight targets for 45 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Pierre is a standout special teams player, serving as a great gunner under coordinator Danny Smith, which makes his practice squad addition all the more important for Pittsburgh.

Last season with the Steelers, Pierre played 206 snaps defensively, grading out at a 56.2 overall from PFF. He allowed nine receptions on 14 targets for 107 yards and two touchdowns but had one interception and two passes defensed.

He signed a one-year deal in March to return to Pittsburgh where he’s played 81 career games and 937 career snaps on defense, and another 1,182 snaps on special teams.

An undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2020, Pierre has had a strong career so far, sticking around in Pittsburgh for five years and counting, carving out a role on special teams while also stepping up and making big plays defensively in a depth role.