DeFabo Bullish On Kaleb Johnson Despite Quiet Preseason: ‘Future Franchise Bell Cow’

Pittsburgh Steelers fans were excited to see rookie RB Kaleb Johnson in preseason this year. How can you blame them? He’s coming off a stellar final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry, ran for 1,537 yards, and found the end zone 23 times (21 rushing and two receiving touchdowns).

But Johnson didn’t match up to those expectations in three preseason games. And before Johnson sees the field in a regular season game, he’s got fans concerned. Even some analysts like Gregg Rosenthal. But one person who isn’t concerned at all? The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

“I’ve heard so many people be like, ‘Oh, here’s Najee Harris 2.0,’” DeFabo said Monday on 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp and Joe Show. “I just don’t see that at all. And you’re seeing his vision and his patience and his ability to cut the ball back. Which is just so different than what the Steelers got from Najee Harris that I think the more he gets playing time and the more he gets familiar with what’s going on here, I think that he, by the end of the season, is going to have a real chance to start taking that leap to being that future franchise Bell Cow.”

We did see improvement over the preseason with Kaleb Johnson, too. While his first appearance against the Jacksonville Jaguars left much to be desired, by the end of the second game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson was tied atop the leaderboard with seven forced missed tackles. He capped off his preseason with five carries for 24 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

Against the Bucs, we saw Johnson showing that ability to get to the outside and turn the corner. Our very own Jonathan Heitritter watched Johnson’s film from that game, and he saw that cutback ability as well.

Former Steelers RB Najee Harris may have been as consistent as they come. He ran for 1,000-plus yards every season with the Steelers and didn’t miss any playing time. However, the Steelers were comfortable letting him walk in free agency. That’s because Harris didn’t offer big-play ability. He was consistent but not explosive.

The Steelers think that Kaleb Johnson can be consistent like Harris with his size, while also offering an explosive dimension that Harris couldn’t. And DeFabo agrees.

He also sees that Kaleb Johnson can develop into a franchise back for the Steelers. That will take time and carries. But if RB Jaylen Warren’s fumbling issues continue, Johnson could be pressed into more service sooner rather than later.