Darnell Washington Is ‘Star Of Camp,’ Kaboly Says: ‘You Can’t Stop Him Right Now’

Darnell Washington made news this past week for being open to eventually playing offensive tackle in the NFL. But that shouldn’t distract anybody from the type of camp performance he’s having as a tight end. There’s no question it’s the best he’s ever looked.

Mark Kaboly singled him out as the star of Steelers camp.

“Let me tell you, probably the star of camp so far has been Darnell Washington,” Kaboly said via 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp and Joe Show. “He has just taken it to a different level. Not only is he doing these red zone, blocking out bodies going up and getting the old Weegie Thompson catch so to speak. The guy can block like a mad man. He got some speed where it’s just not these five-yard curls. He can spread the field a little bit and he’s just been doing everything perfect.”

Alex Kozora tracked training camp stats for the first nine practices, and Washington has a team-best 90.9 percent completion percentage when targeted. He’s caught 10 of his 11 targets for 91 yards and three TDs. He has outperformed both Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith in camp as a receiver and a blocker.

Aaron Rodgers has worked with some oversized tight ends in his career, and even compared Washington to Marcedes Lewis earlier this offseason. How large of a receiving role Washington will have remains to be seen, but Rodgers will almost certainly look to abuse that mismatch in the red zone at the very least.

“He’s a cheat code,” Kaboly said. “You can’t stop him right now.”

Steelers empty set, 04 personnel with 4 TEs in. Fade to Darnell Washington from Aaron Rodgers for TD. Arthur Smith out here wildin'. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 3, 2025

The praise for Washington started back at spring practices when reports indicated he was quicker, faster and more nimble as a route runner. He then revealed that he dropped 10-15 pounds from last year when he was pushing 300. That work on himself seems to be paying off.

There are a lot of mouths to feed on this offense. But Washington is too large and athletic for Arthur Smith to ignore as a feature player. The 19 receptions on 25 targets for 200 yards and a touchdown isn’t going to cut it in year three.