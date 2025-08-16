Darius Slay Says He And Darnell Washington Are ‘Good Now’ After Scuffle Last Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers added many new pieces this offseason. That includes corner Darius Slay, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He also played against the Steelers in Week 15. That game started the Steelers’ losing streak to end the season, and it also included a quick brawl involving Slay. Slay and Darnell Washington got into a scuffle, but now that they’re teammates, that’s in the past.

“He long-armed me,” Slay said recently on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast. “I can’t reach his face… The [Eagles] team did what it did. But we cool now. We done chopped it up. We laughed about it. I’m lowkey still mad though because he tried to bully me. But we good though. We good now.”

Last year, after that game, Slay expressed his frustrations with Washington. He didn’t seem very happy at the time, but now, he’s clearly fine making light of the situation.

Washington spoke on this matter earlier in the year. While he hadn’t talked to Slay yet, he seemed confident that the two of them could move past their issues. Now, Slay has confirmed that it is the case.

However, Washington wasn’t the only Steeler that Slay has had issues with in the past. He’s also gotten into a tussle with DK Metcalf before. Like with Washington, Slay quickly moved past his troubles with Metcalf now that they’re teammates.

The Steelers are committed to winning a Super Bowl this year, so it’s good to hear that all their new pieces are putting any potential issues behind them. Slay is also a veteran player with 12 NFL seasons under his belt. He recently spoke about what he thinks the Steelers need to win a Super Bowl, and he put a lot of emphasis on a team’s connection.

Therefore, it’s not surprising to hear that he easily squashed his issues with Washington. Throughout training camp, they didn’t seem to have any issues. Now, Washington and Slay should be on the same side in any fight on the field, although they play on different sides of the ball, so barring a huge scrum, they shouldn’t have to be in that situation.