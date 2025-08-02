Dameshek: People Who ‘Poo-Poo’ Mike Tomlin’s Non-Losing Season Streak Are ‘Insane’

After 18 seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach, Mike Tomlin has put together an impressive resumé. He’s been to two Super Bowls, winning one, and he’s yet to have a losing season. While his consistency is impressive, some people are sick of hearing about it. Not every non-losing season is good. Lately, the Steelers have felt stuck, not being bad enough to rebuild, but also not being good enough to win in the playoffs. Dave Dameshek recently gave his take on Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons.

“People who want to poo-poo, in the age of free agency and the way the NFL operates, that Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season is insane,” Dameshek said recently on The Dan Le Batard Show. “And that we don’t genuflect more at that is remarkable. But the other side of the coin is we’ve gotten into this weird purgatory.”

In the past, Dameshek hasn’t been afraid to criticize the Steelers. While this isn’t him reversing course on that, he acknowledges that Tomlin’s ability to raise a team’s floor is impressive.

That’s fair. Those two ideas can coexist. One can criticize the Steelers for being stuck while also giving Tomlin credit for continuing to win. Stability is difficult to find in the NFL, and the fact that Tomlin almost always has the Steelers in the playoff picture is remarkable.

However, like Dameshek says, that’s a double-edged sword. Tomlin helps the Steelers win games, but that isn’t good enough. The Steelers’ standard is championships, but they haven’t gotten close to that goal in years. They haven’t even won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Because of that, continuing to finish above .500 matters less.

Many people share Dameshek’s opinion, too. They want the Steelers to commit to a rebuild, but that isn’t going to happen with Tomlin at the helm. However, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Whether that’s right or wrong is up for debate. There’s no guarantee that rebuilding would be any quicker than sticking with Tomlin. It would be difficult to find a coach as good as him. Look at teams like the New York Jets or the Cleveland Browns, who have been rebuilding for what seems like forever.

Discussion around Tomlin is interesting at this point in his career because, much like the Steelers, it feels like he’s stuck in purgatory. He’s got a stellar past, but recently, he’s been more underwhelming. For what it’s worth, he doesn’t care about his non-losing season streak at all. Just like many fans, he doesn’t care about anything but winning a championship.