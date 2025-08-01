Dallas Cowboys Star LB Micah Parsons Requests Trade

Star linebacker Micah Parsons no longer wants to wear the star on the side of his helmet. On Friday, he formally requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. In a message sent to social media expressing his desire to be dealt, Parsons revealed he had formally made the request to Cowboys’ VP Stephen Jones.

Parsons cited silence from the Cowboys’ organization about a contract extension and Jerry Jones’ media jabs at him as core reasons why he wants to be traded.

“I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done,” Parsons wrote in part in a message shared to Twitter/X.

Silent no longer, Parsons says he’s done with Dallas.

“I no longer want to be here. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me.”

Parsons’ full statement can be read below.

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

Earlier this offseason, Jerry Jones publicly pushed back on the idea of signing Parsons, noting the injury risk Parsons (who missed multiple games with an ankle sprain) and QB Dak Prescott have suffered. According to reports and Parsons’ own words, Dallas has refused to speak with Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, and treated a spring conversation between Jones and Parsons as contractually binding.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Cowboys have “no intention” of trading Parsons. Still, she noted that teams will contact him about his availability.

The Dallas Cowboys have no intention of trading Micah Parsons, per sources. Still, teams around the league are planning to reach out to check on his availability today. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 1, 2025

Though Pittsburgh isn’t expected to be one of Parsons’ possible destinations, it’s a major NFL story. It comes on the heels of T.J. Watt being the last pass rusher paid, striking a deal worth $108 million fully guaranteed one week before training camp opened. The deal made Watt the highest-paid defensive player and non-quarterback in football with his $41 million average yearly value, the number Parsons would aim to – and likely would – top.

Parsons is the second high-profile player to request a trade in as many days. Thursday evening, Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin asked to be traded. Like McLaurin or Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett, Parsons could end up signing an extension with Dallas. However, Parsons’ statement also made clear his frustration with the team, not just over salary but conduct, potentially creating a bridge that can no longer be mended. Parsons’ saga becomes the NFL’s top storyline one day after the season officially kicked off with last night’s Hall of Fame game.