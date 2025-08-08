Cowboys Claim Ex-Steelers OL Nick Broeker Off Waivers

The Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Nick Broeker off waivers, per the NFL’s transactions wire. Broeker was released by the Steelers yesterday to make room for new OL Andrus Peat.

Broeker had a difficult camp and struggled with his snaps and consistent reps. Even with Pittsburgh suffering multiple offensive line injuries that left the team thin, Broeker largely ran as the Steelers’ fourth-string center, fighting for playing time behind Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum and Max Scharping. He looked overwhelmed in the reps he did receive, struggling to handle power rushes.

Though Pittsburgh found Broeker expendable, McCollum failed to finish Thursday’s practice and has battled injuries throughout camp. It leaves the Steelers thin at center heading into tomorrow’s preseason opener. Only Frazier and Scharping have taken center reps during the team portion of training camp. If McCollum is unable to suit up, that left the door open for Broeker to re-sign with Pittsburgh. Instead, he failed to clear waivers and will head to Dallas instead.

Pittsburgh signed Broeker on May 21 to its offseason roster. He’s appeared in 12 NFL games, all with the Houston Texans, but logged only nine regular season snaps.

Dallas placed offensive guard Rob Jones on IR due to a neck injury suffered late last month. Broeker will help replace those summer snaps. A seventh-round pick in 2023, he’s played guard and center throughout his career.

Elsewhere, LS Tucker Addington, who also released by the team yesterday, cleared waivers and is now a free agent. His release cleared a roster spot for QB Logan Woodside, added after rookie QB Will Howard suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Pittsburgh will hold its next training camp practice Monday. The final session will occur Tuesday, though there will be a joint practice with Tampa Bay on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium.