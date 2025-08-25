Could Steelers Trade DeMarvin Leal?

Could the Steelers trade DeMarvin Leal?

I haven’t seen DeMarvin Leal on a Steelers 53-man roster in a while, but it’s possible they could trade him. Hear me out first. Even though he hasn’t lived up to his draft billing, Leal has what other coaches most desire: pedigree and athleticism. Secretly, I think, every coach believes they can “solve” players who failed with other teams. And there are legitimate complaints about how the Steelers managed his career over the years.

If the Steelers were to waive DeMarvin Leal, he would be the first top-three pick, outside of a trade, to fail to complete his rookie contract with the team since Senquez Golson. There is Ryan Watts, but he technically retired due to injury. Most recently, others didn’t complete their contracts, like Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, but the Steelers didn’t waive them.

The Steelers managed to trade Sammie Coates and Kendrick Green, so I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to imagine a scenario in which someone, somewhere, is willing to trade for DeMarvin Leal. A former third-round pick stuck in a ‘tweener situation and bogged down by injuries, buried down a depth chart. Defensive linemen are always valued commodities, so he might be on somebody’s radar.

With Leal extremely likely to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster, I imagine he is one of many players the team is calling others about regarding trade interest. They have a punter to market, for example, and maybe a quarterback, among others. And anything is always better than nothing, even a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a conditional 2028 seventh.

DeMarvin Leal has had a strong training camp for the past two summers, but he hasn’t seen that translate to the field. In the Steelers’ final preseason game, he did flash a couple of times, but struggled to finish plays. One play he did finish, he did by grabbing a facemask. There really isn’t a place on the Steelers’ roster for Leal, but if another team has a spot, why not trade him? Of course, that team would have to fear that somebody else might claim him off waivers, which isn’t impossible.

The Steelers have claimed players off waivers you probably don’t remember. Any of you recall the name of Caushaud Lyons? No? Didn’t think so…and if you do, you can probably use some fresh air like me.

