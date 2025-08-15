‘Could Push His Way Into The Top 3’: Zach Frazier Poised For Pro Bowl Season, Analyst Believes

“Frazier came out of the wrapping paper as a top-10 center, paving the way on the ground while proving solid in pass protection,” Patra writes, according to NFL.com. “During his rookie campaign, he opened holes in the run game and allowed just 12 QB pressures, second fewest among centers, per PFF (minimum 500 pass-rushing snaps). Most young offensive linemen make a significant Year 2 leap after being in the pro strength program for a year and building chemistry with their coaches and linemates.

“Yes, Frazier is breaking in another QB, but then again, Aaron Rodgers‘ experience under center should only aid the pivot. Frazier could push his way into the top three at his position this season.”

Considered arguably the best center in the 2024 NFL Draft, Frazier hit the ground running with the Steelers. Though he stepped into the starting role to open his rookie season due to a season-ending injury to Nate Herbig, Frazier was eventually going to be the guy at the position.

In 975 snaps last season, Frazier graded out at a 76.5 overall from Pro Football Focus. On top of that strong grade, he allowed just 12 quarterback pressures and was charged with just one sack allowed. And that came against Myles Garrett in the Week 12 matchup on Thursday Night Football in Cleveland.

Though there were some snapping issues early in the season with Justin Fields under center, Frazier played clean football the rest of the way, came back from an ugly-looking ankle injury and was a force for the Steelers.

His play earned him the Joe Greene Award as the team’s Rookie of the Year. He was also a first-team Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie selection and now appears poised to take a significant step forward in Year 2.

New quarterback Aaron Rodgers has praised Frazier for how smart he is, being able to set protections and communicate clearly, and offensive line coach Pat Meyer praised him earlier in the offseason for taking a step forward as a leader of the offensive line.

It’s all coming together for a big second season for the West Virginia product. If it does the way many expect, a Pro Bowl should be in Frazier’s future and maybe even an All-Pro accolade in 2025 as he puts himself in the conversation among the greats at the center position in franchise history.