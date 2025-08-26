Cory Trice Jr. Could Be Steelers’ Most Vulnerable Player As Team Makes Cuts Official

If the Steelers waive CB Cory Trice Jr., he will be the first draft pick under GM Omar Khan to fail to make the roster. He may not be alone, as DL Logan Lee and at least CB Donte Kent are at risk as well. But in Trice’s case, it’s simply a matter of availability, or the lack thereof, relative to value.

Although things look tough for him right now, we don’t know whether Trice will lose his job today. As of this writing, at least, as the Steelers may make news on this front before this publishes to make me look bad. It’s my favorite conspiracy theory and I’m sticking to it.

But there’s a reason that even the Steelers didn’t draft Trice earlier than the seventh round in 2023. At the time, they considered him a steal, and arguably, he was if measured only by talent. Even there, however, he hasn’t exactly proven much—again, partly due to the lack of opportunity.

Cory Trice has spent most of his career on the Reserve/Injured list. That includes his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL and multiple stretches last year. He has played in just six NFL games, logging under 200 defensive snaps and 60 on special teams.

Trice injured his hamstring on Aug. 1, early in training camp. Although he has returned to practice in recent days, his status is unclear. He said he hopes to be ready for Week 1, but whether he is healthy enough to play or not by then, that doesn’t guarantee he will be on the Steelers’ roster.

Pittsburgh upgraded its cornerback room significantly this offseason with Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Brandin Echols. With Joey Porter Jr., that’s as strong a top four as they have had in some years. Cory Trice could theoretically slide in there but is competing with Beanie Bishop Jr. and James Pierre.

Pierre is a special teams standout, and a player they have once tried to do without already before bringing him back. Bishop appears to be dealing with an injury right now, and as such may be further behind to current health than is Trice. But the Steelers are probably not just going to roster whoever is healthier. Unless, of course, the less healthy player lands on IR. Once one of them returns, however, then you have a decision to make with seven cornerbacks.

The Steelers love Trice’s height, athleticism, and physicality. But for whatever reason, he has had terrible luck with his health. Even going back to college, he dealt with a series of injuries, including a torn ACL. Pittsburgh surely had a medical red flag on his draft card, but it took a chance on him.

The question is how many chances Trice has left, if any. Are the Steelers willing to hang on to him, hoping that he will have finally turned the corner after this? Assuming he clears waivers, one imagines they would re-sign him to the practice squad. But it’s obviously not the same as being on the roster.