‘Corliss Was A Little Bit Better:’ Tomlin Explains Steelers’ Punter Battle Decision

The biggest Pittsburgh Steelers battle of them all wasn’t at wide receiver, along the offensive or defensive line, or in the secondary. It was the punter showdown between Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman. Johnston, the notable 2024 free agent signing who injured his knee and missed nearly the entire year. Waitman, the replacement who filled in admirably.

In the end, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers chose Waitman over Johnston.

“They both were varsity,” Tomlin told reporters like ESPN’s Brooke Pryor Wednesday following yesterday’s cutdowns. “Corliss was a little bit better.”

Throughout the summer, Pittsburgh made clear the position wasn’t going to be handed to Johnston even with him back to full health. Special teams coordinator Danny Smith quickly corrected Pat McAfee during a camp interview when McAfee noted Johnston would be the starter, noting there was a competition for the starting gig. When it comes to specialists, there are no backups.

Waitman enjoyed a strong summer. On five punts, he averaged a sizzling 53.2-yard gross and 44.6-yard net. Johnston often punted in coffin corner situations, limiting his distance, but Waitman’s hang time stood out. Per Pro Football Focus, he averaged an NFL-best 4.84 seconds. Johnston finished tied for 30th at 4.20 seconds.

Other factors may have played a factor. Keeping Waitman means keeping the field goal operation of a year ago, a season in which K Chris Boswell posted historically impressive numbers and was named first-team All-Pro. Waitman’s also a left-footed punter and the spin on his kicks can give returners trouble. One preseason returner failed to judge the path of one of Waitman’s punts, letting it bounce backwards and eventually led to a fumble and turnover.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints inquired about trading for Waitman. Pittsburgh turned them down.

Johnston will find himself punting for an NFL team. He proved his health and has a strong NFL resume. But Pittsburgh had to pick someone and it’s easy to understand why Waitman will handle punting and holding duties this season.