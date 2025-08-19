Colts Name Daniel Jones Starting Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts have named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback, with head coach Shane Steichen informing the quarterbacks this morning that Jones will start, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Coach Shane Steichen informed the quarterbacks this morning of his decision. Daniel Jones will start and Anthony Richardson — the No. 4 overall pick two years ago who has battled a string of injuries — will back him up. https://t.co/Grs3RcNm4G — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2025

Jones was competing with former fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson for the job. Richardson was named the starter to begin last season, but injuries and poor performance led the Colts to turn to QB Joe Flacco for six starts. The team signed Jones, who was waived by the New York Giants and finished last season on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, to a one-year deal to compete with Richardson, and he won the job.

Richardson left the Colts’ first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens early with a finger injury, and both Jones and Richardson split time in the first half of the Colts’ second preseason contest against the Green Bay Packers. Jones played two drives, going 7-of-11 for 101 yards, while Richardson played three drives and went 6-of-11 for 73 yards while leading Indianapolis on a touchdown drive.

Both quarterbacks offer mobility, Richardson more so than Jones, but Jones is still athletic. Richardson’s accuracy has been an issue throughout his young career, as he tossed eight touchdowns to 12 interceptions and completed just 47.7% of his passes in 11 starts last season. The Colts did go 6-5 in games that Richardson started, but the team is opting to start Jones, who led the Giants to a postseason appearance in 2022.

The decision affects the Steelers, as Pittsburgh will host the Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Week 9. As it stands now, Jones will start that game. Jones has gone 0-2 against the Steelers in his career, losing the 2020 season opener at MetLife Stadium before losing to the Steelers 26-18 in Week 8 of last season, a game in which he threw for 264 yards and an interception.

He’ll look to get his first win against the Steelers later this season, while they’ll look to continue their dominance against Jones and try to snap their two-game losing streak against Indianapolis.