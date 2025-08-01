Chuck Clark Ready To Play ‘Dime, Nickel, Whatever It May Be’

The Steelers signed veteran S Chuck Clark late in the process, but he is ready and willing to play whenever, wherever. Overcoming recent hardships with injury, he jumped at the opportunity to sign with his old rival. As a longtime Baltimore Raven, he admitted wearing the Black and Gold came to him as strange at first.

A week into his new digs, however, Clark is willing to do whatever is necessary to do what he loves. He wants to play, and to earn that right he wants to prove he can do whatever the Steelers need him to do. Fortunately for him, it’s all on his resume, as he has played strong and free safety before, and even in the slot.

“In this system right now, I’m just playing football, learning as much as I can, and doing whatever I can. I don’t want to limit myself to one thing”, Clark said, via the Steelers’ website. “I know I can do both [strong and free safety]. The more I can do. I know I can play different positions as well. If it comes to dime or nickel, whatever it [may] be. I’ve done that versatility as well, so I’m just ready for whatever comes my way”.

Pittsburgh created a hole at safety by trading Minkah Fitzpatrick in order to acquire DB Jalen Ramsey. While Ramsey will see some time at safety, Juan Thornhill has been running with DeShon Elliott. Just a week in, though, Chuck Clark has climbed the depth chart, now, he believes, back to full health.

The Steelers know at least who their top four defensive backs are, if not their top five. At cornerback, they have Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., and Darius Slay. Elliott is their top safety, and Thornhill will likely play most of the rest of the safety snaps. But who their sixth defensive back is, that’s an open question. Chuck Clark is theoretically the most qualified, but they also have Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop Jr., and Cory Trice Jr.

It’s a good problem for the Steelers to have—at least, it’s good if their depth is as advertised. It may well be too deep for Clark to find a place in it, as evidenced by his Veteran Salary Benefit contract. If he doesn’t make the roster, they aren’t out a dime against the cap, but they may be down valuable safety depth. And versatile depth, too.

If the Steelers don’t carry Chuck Clark, their backup safety options are Miles Killebrew, Quindell Johnson, and Sebastian Castro. While Castro was an early fan favorite as an undrafted free agent, he has yet to stand out. Should he beat out Clark and make the team, it would certainly be well earned, I would think.