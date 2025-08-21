Chuck Clark, Juan Thornhill Will ‘Both Help Us This Year’, Teryl Austin Says

The Steelers didn’t sign Chuck Clark until training camp had started, but DC Teryl Austin knows he will help them. Juan Thornhill might nominally be the starter, but they intend to make use of both veteran safeties. At least, that’s what Austin told reporters this week heading into the preseason finale.

“What you learned from each of them is kind of what you had seen on tape. Sometimes you just want to see the stamp of approval of what they’ve done and the things that they’ve both done”, Austin said of Thornhill and Clark, via transcript from the Steelers’ media relations department. “Chuck, he is going to come down and he’s going to bang, and he’s very physical. Juan has really good ball skills in terms of range and all that other stuff.

“The exciting thing was learning how does Chuck operate in the back, and how does Juan operate in terms of getting down tackling. I’ve been pleased on both parts with both those guys. I’m learning them, they’re learning us. Right now, where they are is good. They’ll both help us this year”.

The Steelers did not sign Juan Thornhill to be a starting safety, even if that’s what he has been. At the time, they still had Minkah Fitzpatrick, of course, whom they later traded for Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey will see time at safety, too, but Thornhill should see the lion’s share of snaps. Where Chuck Clark fits in isn’t exactly clear, but if Austin says he’ll play, I assume he will. I don’t know that they’ll compete for starting snaps, but nevertheless.

Clark has played a lot during the preseason, 71 snaps in two games. Only CB James Pierre has played more snaps for the Steelers’ defense. Juan Thornhill has played with the starters, who have seen less work at 31 snaps.

Both Thornhill and Clark have extensive starting experience. The former has started every game in which he has played for the past three years, and 74 games overall. As for Clark, injuries have significantly hindered his career, but he started all 12 games in which he played just last season. He has been a consistent starter, when healthy, since 2020.

A 2017 sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Chuck Clark has 75 career starts in 108 games. Now 30 years old, he is very experienced with the Steelers and AFC North both. Thornhill also spent the past two seasons in the division with the Browns.

These are two safeties with whom the Steelers were very familiar. They have played against Clark and Thornhill for years, even when Thornhill was with the Chiefs. They knew their demeanor. Right now, they’re just finding out what they still have left in the tank.