Chris Hoke Names Jack Sawyer Player To Watch For Steelers Preseason

Jack Sawyer might be one of the most exciting Steelers players to focus on tonight, at least for Chris Hoke. The former Steelers DL, now an analyst, highlighted the fourth-round rookie on 93.7 The Fan in previewing the game. With neither T.J. Watt nor Alex Highsmith playing, Sawyer figures to start and see substantial playing time.

Hoke has spent time at training camp, and Sawyer stuck out to him.

“The sucker comes off the back side and lights up the running back and makes him fumble the ball,” he said while describing one play. “And after that, they’re running down to do one-on-one run block and he’s calling out Darnell Washington.”

The Steelers selected Jack Sawyer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Although they didn’t need another edge rusher, they couldn’t pass up the value. According to Sawyer himself, they allegedly tried trading up for him.

Although it wasn’t the case when they drafted Sawyer, the Steelers signed T.J. Watt to a new contract extension. Alex Highsmith is also under contract through 2027, and Nick Herbig through 2026 on his rookie deal. But Watt won’t play tonight simply because he doesn’t need to, and Highsmith is dealing with an injury.

That leaves Herbig and Sawyer to tee off against the Jaguars’ starters. And at least Sawyer should play a lot, the Steelers without substantial depth behind the top four. They have Julius Welschof, a preseason darling a year ago, and Eku Leota. DeMarvin Leal has been playing on the edge, too. But there is plenty of time for the rookie — now and in the regular season.

“I think he’s gonna provide an opportunity for T.J. Watt not to have to play 70 snaps a game, allow them to rest Alex Highsmith,” Hoke said of Jack Sawyer. “I think this guy’s big enough to be able to rush off the edge and provide pressure in the pass game, but also hold up in the run and set that edge.”

Hoke isn’t the only one high on Sawyer. Some on the beat like him enough to view him as a future starter, and presumably the Steelers saw that potential in him as well when they tried to trade up into the third round to take him.

Although Highsmith is under contract for the next three seasons, this offseason should prove an illuminating one. The Steelers traded both George Pickens and Minkah Fitzpatrick, proving they are willing to move meaningful starters. Highsmith is a different case, but Herbig and Sawyer won’t be on rookie deals forever.

One or both of them may eventually be starting for the Steelers at some point down the road. And tonight, we get our first taste of Jack Sawyer.