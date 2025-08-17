Charlie Batch Thinks Mason Rudolph ‘Responded In A Big Way’ After INT

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t perform as well in their second preseason game as their first one. They lost, and their first unit struggled more out of the gate. On their second play from scrimmage, Mason Rudolph threw an interception, which ultimately led to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown. Despite that mistake, former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch was happy with how Rudolph bounced back.

“As a quarterback you have to be short-minded,” Batch said after the game via the Steelers Extra Point. “You threw the turnover early. Now, you want to respond. Mason was able to do that. Big play to Roman Wilson down the field, then was able to throw that touchdown pass to [Brandon] Johnson. I know he’s frustrated because he turned the football over, but either way, I thought he responded in a big way.”

Rudolph completing three of his five passes for 46 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Steelers’ offense came out sluggish on their second drive, too, but Rudolph led the team down for a touchdown their next time out. That big throw to Wilson kicked things off, and it was arguably that unit’s best play of the game.

Also, it’s arguable that Rudolph’s interception wasn’t all his fault. Zach Frazier’s snap was low, which could have messed up the timing on the play.

Rudolph is heading into his eighth NFL season, so it isn’t surprising to see him perform well in the preseason. He should be the Steelers’ backup quarterback this year, a role he’s performed well in before. Aaron Rodgers is their starter, and he’s had injury issues in recent years. Hopefully, he lasts for an entire season, but if he doesn’t, the Steelers should feel comfortable with Rudolph in case he is needed.

The Steelers have one preseason game left, and we’ll see how much Rudolph plays in that contest. It’s unclear if Rodgers is going to suit up though it’s doubtful he will, and Will Howard could possibly return from his injury in time to play Thursday night in Carolina. Therefore, there are a lot of variables that could influence Rudolph’s participation. However, if he does play, hopefully he puts together another nice showing but minus the interception.